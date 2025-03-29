"The Big Bang Theory" spent a decade as one of television's most popular shows, the story of nerdy roommates and their pals. That core cast expanded over the years, but from the very start, it was actor Jim Parsons who was the breakout star, thanks to his hilarious performance as socially inept but endlessly irritating genius Sheldon Cooper.

While portraying an iconic character in a hit sitcom can be financially rewarding, it can also become creatively stifling if an actor becomes typecast. "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler, for example, made a conscious effort when that show ended to play the most un-Fonzie-like roles he could, and Parsons faced a similar struggle after a decade of "The Big Bang Theory." After the series concluded, he's expanded his horizons considerably, and fans are understandably excited to watch him stretch out even further in the future.

It's been an amazing journey from Texas to Tinseltown, and it's far from over. To find out more, read on for the transformation of "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons.