Selena Quintanilla's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was in the prime of her career and just two weeks from her 24th birthday when she was gunned down by an unstable and disgruntled former employee on March 31, 1995. The news of Selena's murder rocked the music industry, leaving her millions of fans heartbroken and shocked. However, the shock turned to horror after the world learned the circumstances surrounding Selena's death following the release of her seriously tragic autopsy report.

Due to the level of media interest globally, the autopsy was performed just hours after Selena's murder. The coroner determined the cause of death as "exsanguinating internal and external hemorrhage due to a perforating gunshot wound of the thorax" and listed the manner of death as "homicide." Selena was shot in her upper right back from a distance. The bullet penetrated her chest cavity and passed through her third rib, damaging her right subclavian artery before exiting through her upper right chest. Selena had been in excellent health at the time of her shooting, and no alcohol or drugs were found in her system. Dr. Lloyd White, a pathologist, concluded that Selena died after suffering "massive bleeding" from the gunshot wound.

Dr. Louis Elkins, a cardiac surgeon at Memorial Medical Center, testified at the trial of Selena's killer Yolanda Saldívar. He said there was no hope of saving Selena as "there was no evidence of any blood flow to her brain. Her brain was not functioning. She was clinically brain dead" by the time she arrived at the hospital (via AP).