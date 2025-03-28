Jennifer Lopez's Sly Swipe At Selena's Killer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos are reuniting on a project nearly three decades since filming "Selena." In a March 2025 Instagram post, Lopez reminisced on her role in the 1997 biopic, where she played the titular Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the iconic, real-life Tejano singer whose fame was cut short when she was murdered — Olmos played Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla. Now, the actor will star next to Lopez in the upcoming Netflix rom-com "Office Romance."

"From 'Selena' to now, this journey has come full circle," Lopez wrote in the caption under the sweet then-versus-now photos of the pair. The details of the post were quickly overshadowed by the timely manner of when it was posted. Whether it was intentional, as fans are looking at it, Lopez posted her "Selena" throwback the day it was announced that the real-life singer's killer, Yolanda Saldivar, was denied parole. Fans of JLo couldn't help but notice (and love) how the post came off as a subtle jab at Selena's killer.

"Announcing this the same day Yolanda is denied parole is DELICIOUS," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Talk about perfect timing," someone said, with another echoing: "Perfect timing — couldn't be better."