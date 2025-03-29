Whatever Happened To Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldívar? Inside Her Life In Prison
It will be the 30th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's murder on March 31, 2025. Just over two weeks later, on April 16, the Latina star would have turned 54. However, a disgruntled and unhinged ex-employee ensured Selena joined the only too-long list of tragically murdered celebs, ensuring she will remain forever 23. Selena's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, was found guilty of first-degree murder in October 1995 and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
The U.S.-born former nurse-turned-Selena fan club head honcho and boutique manager was shipped off to the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas. According to Jail Aid, the female-only facility is designed to house 644 prisoners, with specially designated areas for death row inmates and other offenders who have special needs or pose a risk to themselves or others. Given the infamy of her crime, Saldívar falls into the latter category and is housed in protective custody for her own safety.
"Everyone knows who Yolanda Saldívar is," Marisol Lopez, a former inmate, told The New York Post in December 2024. "There's a bounty on her head like everyone wants a piece of her. The guards keep her away from everyone else because she's hated so much. If she were out [in the general population], someone would try to take her down." Another ex-offender, Yesenia Dominguez, seconded Lopez's claim, telling the Post that all of the women wanted to "get justice for Selena."
Yolanda Saldívar isn't getting out anytime soon
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, never denied shooting her. However, attorneys claimed at trial that the gun Salvídar carried to meet with Selena about the $30,000 she allegedly embezzled was intended to kill herself. They argued that the weapon accidentally discharged, fatally wounding Selena. It was a far-fetched story, to say the least, undoubtably contributing to Saldívar's imprisonment for the past three decades.
According to The New Yorker, the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit comprises a mix of single-story interconnected red buildings on 100 acres. Upon admission, prisoners are stripped, searched, fingerprinted, given a medical checkup, and handed the prison whites they'll be forced to wear for the duration of their stay. Cells are 6 by 14 feet with a barred window. The day begins before dawn, where prisoners kick off with breakfast before engaging in the numerous work, education, and volunteer projects available at the facility. Each wing has a television for group viewing on a restricted schedule.
Saldívar is housed in a specialist secure unit for her own protection, so there's no doubt she's desperate for her freedom. However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website states that Saldívar was denied parole on March 27, 2025. It noted Saldívar's offense "has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim's vulnerability" that imply a disregard for the safety of others and make her a "continuing threat to public safety."