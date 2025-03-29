Whatever Happened To Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldívar? Inside Her Life In Prison

It will be the 30th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's murder on March 31, 2025. Just over two weeks later, on April 16, the Latina star would have turned 54. However, a disgruntled and unhinged ex-employee ensured Selena joined the only too-long list of tragically murdered celebs, ensuring she will remain forever 23. Selena's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, was found guilty of first-degree murder in October 1995 and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The U.S.-born former nurse-turned-Selena fan club head honcho and boutique manager was shipped off to the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas. According to Jail Aid, the female-only facility is designed to house 644 prisoners, with specially designated areas for death row inmates and other offenders who have special needs or pose a risk to themselves or others. Given the infamy of her crime, Saldívar falls into the latter category and is housed in protective custody for her own safety.

"Everyone knows who Yolanda Saldívar is," Marisol Lopez, a former inmate, told The New York Post in December 2024. "There's a bounty on her head like everyone wants a piece of her. The guards keep her away from everyone else because she's hated so much. If she were out [in the general population], someone would try to take her down." Another ex-offender, Yesenia Dominguez, seconded Lopez's claim, telling the Post that all of the women wanted to "get justice for Selena."