Supermarket tabloids have covered a lot of questionable celebrity moms, ranging from some tragic "Teen Mom" stars to Patricia Krencil, aka Tan Mom, who came to fame after being arrested for allegedly placing her 5-year daughter in a tanning booth, and went on to become one of the wackiest member of Howard Stern's infamous Wack Pack.

Then, of course, there's Natalie Suleman, aka OctoMom, who earned that media-generated nickname after giving birth to octuplets. Since the 2009 arrival of that veritable litter of kids, the mother of 14 (she already had six) became a cultural oddity whose exploits where breathlessly recounted by the tabloid press.

At a certain point, though, a woman who became a ubiquitous pseudo-celebrity pulled back, deciding to exit the public eye. She stopped chasing the spotlight and kept under the radar for more than a decade before re-emerging in 2025 with a new agenda and teenage octuplets. While most people will certainly remember her, how much do we really know about this pop-culture phenomenon — or how she came to become who she is now? To find out more about her wild journey, buckle up and keep reading to experience the transformation of Natalie Suleman, aka OctoMom.

