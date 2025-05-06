5 Times Jennifer Aniston Almost Bared All And Didn't Care What People Thought

Jennifer Aniston is a rare gem in Hollywood — always so unapologetically herself and never letting anyone else dim her shine. Growing up, however, it wasn't always this way for the A-list star, as she, too, struggled with self-doubt and low self-esteem. "When I was younger, I think I took a lot for granted and would beat myself up over things that were unnecessary," Aniston told HuffPost in 2015. "Now it's like, whatever state I'm in, whatever shape my body's in [works for me].I think you just have to really appreciate that this is what's beautiful, this is you!"

Part of it comes with age. Entering her 30s and now 50s has empowered Aniston to be a lot more confident and happier in her own skin. "Once you figure out who you are and what you love about yourself, I think it all kind of falls into place eventually," she said in a previous chat with Diane Sawyer. Her decades in the spotlight have also taught the Hollywood royalty to live life on her own terms, without worrying too much about how others perceive her. "I don't think you can control that at the end of the day," she told WWD in 2010. "You can't stunt what you do to please or not please the public. ... So why stop doing what makes you happy?"

She's stuck with that philosophy ever since. With that in mind, here are five instances where Aniston almost bared it all and didn't care what anyone else had to say about her.

