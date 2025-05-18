What Former NFL Star Henry Ruggs' Life In Prison Is Really Like

Henry Ruggs III had a promising future in the NFL. After being the first wide receiver drafted in 2020, he played two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the NFL star has ruined his career in a matter of seconds. Ruggs has been behind bars for causing a deadly car accident since August 2023. So what's life behind bars really like for him? The former athlete is spending his days training hard, staying focused on a comeback, and showing he's not done with football just yet.

In November 2021, Ruggs was driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with his girlfriend and mother of his young daughter at speeds reaching 156 mph in a 45 mph area when he collided with another vehicle, causing it to burst into flames. The 23-year-old driver, Tina Tintor, and her dog died in the fire. In May 2023, he agreed to plead guilty to a DUI resulting death charge and was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. This means he'll be between 27 and 34 when he's released.

Prosecutors opted to strike a deal because Ruggs' defense team had been fighting to prevent his blood sample, which showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, from being used in court, a possibility prosecutors didn't want to risk, KRNV News 4 reported. Six months after the accident, the former sports star spent a month in a mental health facility in California receiving treatment for PTSD, Fox5 KVVU-TV reported. Some of Ruggs' former teammates have supported him since then and are doing what they can to ensure he'll have a future when he gets out.

