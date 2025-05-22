Tragic Details About Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan

Priscilla Chan rose from humble beginnings to become half of one of the world's most powerful couples. But a lot happened in between. In many ways, Chan's success story was built on a series of generational tragedies. The Chans always focused on the bright side because they came from a life of hardship. Both sets of Chan's grandparents, who were of Chinese descent, worked together as business partners in Vietnam — making hers one big, interconnected family.

Advertisement

When the reality of the Vietnam War became unsustainable, her grandparents separated their many children in different boats before sending them to the United States in case they sank. "That's how my grandparents said goodbye to their kids on these little boats in the middle of the night, sending them off into the South China Sea, in hopes that they'll see each other again," she told the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Life across the globe wasn't easy. Chan struggled to fit in and experienced bullying. But her family's difficult journey built resilience.

Watching her parents' sacrifices inspired her to focus on school so their efforts wouldn't be in vain. Chan became a pediatrician and philanthropist, using her and Mark Zuckerberg's shared fortune to advance her vision. But her association with the Facebook founder hasn't just brought joy and success. Together, Chan and Zuckerberg faced painful obstacles in their parenthood journey, and her husband's sprawling influence has made her the target of online abuse. Chan's life story is a powerful one, but it wasn't always smooth.

Advertisement