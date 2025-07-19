Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich Has A Major Age Gap With Fiancé Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

As for Jacqui Heinrich and Brian Fitzpatrick, they are paying no mind to the naysayers' nasty comments about their 15-year age gap. During an exclusive interview with People, Heinrich gushed about all the ways she fell in love with the congressman, and not one of them had anything to do with the number of candles he blew out on his most recent birthday cake. "I love his brain," she confessed. "I love the way he approaches problem-solving and solving complex issues. He's strong and a man of faith, who brings me closer to God. He's sweet and gentle and kind — all of the easy qualities in a person that just make him a joy to be around and life brighter."

As it turns out, Fitzpatrick was also very thoughtful while planning the proposal. According to Heinrich, Fitzpatrick used an interview she did with The Boston Globe in August 2024 to create the perfect setting to pop the question. In the confines of the interview, she revealed that her dream was to travel to the French Riviera and Provence. She went on to say she wished to spend "sun-drenched days at the lavender fields" and taste all of the "crisp wines and salty butter." Check, check, and check!

Sadly, the couple's dreamy engagement trip was considerably cut down from 10 days to a whirlwind two due to Fitzpatrick having to fly back to Washington, D.C., to vote on President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." Spoiler alert! Fitzpatrick voted "no" on the budget reconciliation law. It should be noted, however, that Fitzpatrick was one of only two Republicans who voted against it and the bill ultimately passed anyway. Hey, at least they'll always have France.