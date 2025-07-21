Dog The Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Suffers Horrific Family Tragedy
Dog the Bounty Hunter's step-grandson has been tragically killed following an accidental shooting. On July 20, TMZ reported that Duane Chapman's adult stepson, Gregory Zecca, accidentally shot and killed his own 13-year-old son, Anthony, in their Naples, Florida, apartment on the evening of July 19. Authorities told the entertainment tabloid they were dispatched to the apartment after receiving a phone call about the harrowing incident around 8 p.m. The police also maintained it was an "isolated incident" and that no arrests have been made.
"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony." Chapman and his wife, Francie Frane, said in a joint statement to TMZ.
Duane Chapman's step-grandson called him 'Grandpa Dog'
As you may recall, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, tied the knot with Francie Frane on September 2, 2021. While Chapman has a total of 13 children from his various ex-wives and other relationships, Francie brought just two adult sons and their children to the marriage. Fortunately for Frane, the men in her life welcomed Chapman with open arms. "I had them come over and [Duane] shows up at the door and I think my son sat there for five minutes and couldn't say a word because he was shell-shocked," Frane told ET about the first time they all met. "Now they love him. My grandson calls him 'Grandpa Dog' already."
In July 2024, followers of the famous couple got to see the bond between Chapman and Frane's grandson on full display via a video Frane uploaded on Instagram. "Happy Monday!!!! We had the best weekend celebrating our grandson Anthony at the @usnavyblueangels event for his birthday!!!! Here's what being on the road looks like with Memaw and Grandpa," Frane penned in the caption. As evidenced in the video, Chapman and Frane made many memories dancing in the car, singing, and generally just goofing off during their road trip with their grandson. RIP Anthony.