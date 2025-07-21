Dog The Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Suffers Horrific Family Tragedy

As you may recall, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, tied the knot with Francie Frane on September 2, 2021. While Chapman has a total of 13 children from his various ex-wives and other relationships, Francie brought just two adult sons and their children to the marriage. Fortunately for Frane, the men in her life welcomed Chapman with open arms. "I had them come over and [Duane] shows up at the door and I think my son sat there for five minutes and couldn't say a word because he was shell-shocked," Frane told ET about the first time they all met. "Now they love him. My grandson calls him 'Grandpa Dog' already."

In July 2024, followers of the famous couple got to see the bond between Chapman and Frane's grandson on full display via a video Frane uploaded on Instagram. "Happy Monday!!!! We had the best weekend celebrating our grandson Anthony at the @usnavyblueangels event for his birthday!!!! Here's what being on the road looks like with Memaw and Grandpa," Frane penned in the caption. As evidenced in the video, Chapman and Frane made many memories dancing in the car, singing, and generally just goofing off during their road trip with their grandson.