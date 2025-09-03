Photos Inside Trump's Lavish Florida Mansion Explain Why Melania Never Wants To Leave
It's been widely rumored that first lady Melania Trump much prefers her private residence at the luxurious Mar-a-Lago over her 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue address in Washington. "Melania Trump is following a long tradition of first ladies seeking to escape the claustrophobic White House," Kate Bower, author of "First Women: the Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies," told CNN in June 2019, during President Donald Trump's first presidency. "I think she's been more successful than most because there is so much going on in her husband's West Wing that she can fly under the radar more than Michelle Obama or Laura Bush ever could."
But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. As evidenced by several photos of the president and first lady's lavish Florida digs that convey what the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago is really like, who could possibly blame Melania for never wanting to step one Christian Louboutin-clad foot outside the four walls of such a luxurious members-only club and resort, affectionately referred to by President Trump as the "Winter White House"?
Forbes placed the property's value at around $350 million now, even though Donald purchased it for just $10 million in the mid-'80s. Let's take a peek, shall we?
Melania Trump knows her way around the Mar-a-Lago spa
Allow us to present Exhibit A: the spa at Mar-a-Lago. "She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio," a source told CNN about Melania's day-to-day life since leaving the White House following President Donald Trump's failed 2020 presidential campaign. "Rinse and repeat. Every day."
Alas, in 2019, it was reported that the first lady even sought respite at Mar-a-Lago's wellness facility amid allegations that her husband had paid off Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) to the tune of $130,000 following an extramarital dalliance with the adult film actor. The alleged tryst reportedly occurred when their son, Barron Trump, was just a newborn, and Melania was deep in the throes of postpartum life. As reported by The New York Times, shortly after the damning hush money reports surfaced, a "furious" Melania hopped on a plane and hightailed it straight to Palm Beach for a much-needed spa getaway. All in all, the two-hour jaunt from Joint Base Andrews to Palm Beach International Airport aboard a government-issued C-32A plane and back cost American taxpayers a whopping $64,600.
Perhaps, however, it was all worth it in Melania's eyes. As evidenced by a photo featured on Mar-a-Lago's official Instagram account, the spa certainly is dreamy. According to the resort's official website, the luxury spa is a "is a tranquil haven offering an ideal relief from the every day, allowing you to pause and renew your body, mind and soul." It also includes a salon "surrounded in marble" and fitness center where guests can enjoy the use of "state of the art fitness equipment." Ooh la la.
The grass is greener at Mar-a-Lago
The grass really is greener at Mar-a-Lago — just ask first lady Melania Trump. As evidenced in a photo posted on the private club's official Instagram account, it's evident that the maintenance team puts in overtime to keep the grounds at Mar-a-Lago, as well as the greens at the Trump International Golf Club located five minutes down the road, looking lush and viridescent.
Melania has made it clear in no uncertain terms that she is not a fan of playing golf. "No, I don't play golf," she told a group of kids during a visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., in July, per Daily Mail. However, she does love to walk the 20 acres of grounds at Mar-a-Lago. In February 2019, the Daily Mail obtained photos of the first lady getting her heart rate up as she walked around the beautiful and sunny estate.
Melania Trump is a big fan of dining on Mar-a-Lago's patio
Bon appétit! While many Mar-a-Lago visitors eat in the ballroom pictured above, Melania Trump is reportedly a big fan of dining al fresco at Mar-a-Lago's outdoor restaurant. "She almost always does dinner," a source told CNN. Additionally, former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and Trump loyalist Siggy Flicker told New York Magazine's Intelligencer that members had come to expect both Melania and Donald Trump to arrive for dinner on the Mar-a-Lago patio promptly at 7:30 p.m. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Flicker divulged that the entire dining area would burst into applause. "We do 'U-S-A, U-S-A.' People start crying. It's just beautiful to be out there in the garden. There's beautiful lighting and everybody's all around and it's just a magical place. The energy at Mar-a-Lago right now is like nothing I've ever experienced," she dished.
As for the cuisine, when it comes to everyday dinners, Melania is happy to eat from a menu outlined by the Mar-a-Lago chef. But when it comes to holidays, CNN reported that she likes to take the reins, carefully curating every detail of the meal. And, yes, she even partakes in the scrumptious desserts the Mar-a-Lago pastry chefs artfully prepare. "I love chocolate and ice cream, and I have those things once in a while," she once confessed during an interview with Bella New York Magazine. "It's good to indulge your cravings," she continued, "as long as you balance those things with healthy foods."
Melania Trump brought Mar-a-Lago to the White House by way of some outdoor furnishings
Melania Trump loves Mar-a-Lago so much that she brought Mar-a-Lago to the White House. No, really! On August 19, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave the press a tour of the newly decorated White House Rose Garden, outfitted with all-new umbrellas. But make no mistake — these aren't just any old umbrellas. The yellow and white striped umbrellas at our nation's iconic Rose Garden are the same exact ones that adorn the patios at Mar-a-Lago.
When asked by reporters about "the thinking" behind the choice of umbrellas and whether or not they were in fact similar to the ones at Mar-a-Lago, Leavitt conceded. "Yeah, I mean, they are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago," she said before carefully noting that they weren't shipped up from Mar-a-Lago but rather bought from the same vendor as the ones at the Trumps' private resort (via People). Hey, what can we say? The first lady likes what she likes.