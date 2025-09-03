Photos Inside Trump's Lavish Florida Mansion Explain Why Melania Never Wants To Leave

It's been widely rumored that first lady Melania Trump much prefers her private residence at the luxurious Mar-a-Lago over her 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue address in Washington. "Melania Trump is following a long tradition of first ladies seeking to escape the claustrophobic White House," Kate Bower, author of "First Women: the Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies," told CNN in June 2019, during President Donald Trump's first presidency. "I think she's been more successful than most because there is so much going on in her husband's West Wing that she can fly under the radar more than Michelle Obama or Laura Bush ever could."

But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. As evidenced by several photos of the president and first lady's lavish Florida digs that convey what the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago is really like, who could possibly blame Melania for never wanting to step one Christian Louboutin-clad foot outside the four walls of such a luxurious members-only club and resort, affectionately referred to by President Trump as the "Winter White House"?

Forbes placed the property's value at around $350 million now, even though Donald purchased it for just $10 million in the mid-'80s. Let's take a peek, shall we?