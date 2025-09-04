The Survivor Winner Who Lost Everything

Before he faced an onslaught of legal troubles, Richard Hatch was already seen as a controversial public figure thanks to his behavior on both of his seasons of "Survivor." While competing on the first season of the show, Hatch would often walk around the camp naked — a "strategic" decision, he told Us Weekly. In "Survivor: All-Stars," Hatch took this up a notch by competing in a challenge naked.

During an immunity challenge in the fifth episode of "Survivor: All-Stars," the castaways had to brush against each other while walking across a narrow balance beam. A nude Hatch pushed his body against fellow contestant Sue Hawk, who felt violated by the encounter. During the next episode of the show, Hawk was not afraid to express her feelings, unleashing a warranted and epic reality show-worthy freak-out. "I was sexually violated," Hawk said. 'To have some guy come up, he passed a half a dozen people on platforms and never touched 'em. It went too far. He crossed the line with me ... I was violated, humiliated, dehumanized and totally spent." Needless to say, Hatch is considered by many to be a reality star who treated his co-star like trash.

Hawk further claimed that Jeff Probst and the show's producers were not handling the situation properly. Although Hatch was voted out in the same episode that the incident took place, Hawk decided to quit the game. In 2019, Hatch took to X to deny his fellow contestant's experience. "I never learned about Sue's concocted story until months later. She made it up after I was gone, [and] I maintain nudity is healthy and natural," he wrote. "Nobody on All-Stars could claim my (or others') nudity was a surprise. We all signed up, literally [and] legally, to deal with it."