Travis & Taylor's Behavior In First Outing As Fiancés Has People Predicting Trouble
The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has been out of the bag for a hot minute, and people are already betting on how long their marriage will last. Such is the reality of the internet, but, honestly, T-Swift should have anticipated that all eyes would be on her in her first outing with her fiancé. Instead, her demeanor at a college football game on August 28 had critics on high alert.
The speculation about the health of their romance is unsurprising. Swift's dating history has taken on a life of its own in America's pop culture. After all, Swift has written a plethora of songs about the men in her life, opening up the door for the public to comment, discuss, and dissect her relationships — whether she likes it or not. Her songwriting has so heavily relied on heartbreak and breakups that some music critics wonder whether her engagement will have an impact on it.
The media and public scrutiny were so intense and long-lasting that Swift started to embrace that persona. "[My] reaction ended up being, 'Hey, that's actually a really interesting character they're writing about. She jet-sets around the world collecting men — and she can get any of them, but she's so clingy that they leave and she cries in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls," she said during a 2016 Grammy Museum performance. While this is the first time has Swift taken any relationship to the next level, people are still doubtful.
Taylor Swift seemed bored at the game next to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift stepped out to see the Cincinnati Bearcats-Nebraska Cornhuskers game with Travis Kelce, so naturally, the cameras were on them. Since she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in 2023, she has been attending football games to show support for her beau. However, not everyone believes she loves the sport, something many have conjectured will cause issues down the line. Swift's bored expression on her first public outing as Kelce's fiancée added fuel to the fire.
After ESPN shared a video featuring the couple on its Facebook page, social media users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. "She's already looking like she's sick of football," one commenter noted. That was far from the only person who noticed. "Swift is still clueless and uninterested," another user wrote. "She always looks confused about what's going on," someone else wrote.
Others were annoyed at ESPN for sharing the clip, arguing that Swift and Kelce's supposedly fated relationship will be a blip in history soon enough. "Who cares. The end game is gonna be a divorce. Or not even making it down the aisle," the user penned. Whether these glum predictions will materialize is obviously impossible to know. For now, Swift and Kelce are planning a reportedly low-profile wedding. However, despite their engagement, they aren't living together yet, so only time will tell what their next steps are.