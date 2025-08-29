Travis & Taylor's Behavior In First Outing As Fiancés Has People Predicting Trouble

The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has been out of the bag for a hot minute, and people are already betting on how long their marriage will last. Such is the reality of the internet, but, honestly, T-Swift should have anticipated that all eyes would be on her in her first outing with her fiancé. Instead, her demeanor at a college football game on August 28 had critics on high alert.

The speculation about the health of their romance is unsurprising. Swift's dating history has taken on a life of its own in America's pop culture. After all, Swift has written a plethora of songs about the men in her life, opening up the door for the public to comment, discuss, and dissect her relationships — whether she likes it or not. Her songwriting has so heavily relied on heartbreak and breakups that some music critics wonder whether her engagement will have an impact on it.

The media and public scrutiny were so intense and long-lasting that Swift started to embrace that persona. "[My] reaction ended up being, 'Hey, that's actually a really interesting character they're writing about. She jet-sets around the world collecting men — and she can get any of them, but she's so clingy that they leave and she cries in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls," she said during a 2016 Grammy Museum performance. While this is the first time has Swift taken any relationship to the next level, people are still doubtful.