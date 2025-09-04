Giorgio Armani, Rule-Breaking Fashion Icon, Dead At 91

Giorgio Armani was born in Piacenza, Italy, on July 11, 1934, and he grew up to be one of the most legendary designers in the fashion industry. Though he eventually created his own iconic brand, GQ notes that he didn't achieve notoriety until his 40s. He ultimately managed to turn his aesthetic savviness into a globally recognized brand that was popular with countless celebrities and stylish connoisseurs around the world.

In 2015, Armani opened up to GQ about what — or rather who — had motivated him. "It was Sergio who believed in me," he said, referring to his partner and love Sergio Galeotti. "Sergio made me believe in myself. He made me see the bigger world."

As for what helped Armani find a place within the industry, he told The Guardian in 2020, "I'm a rule-breaker in the field of design, but I never consciously sought to create a revolution. I simply followed my instincts." He added, "I liberated people from uncomfortable tailoring and at the same time blurred the lines between what was considered to be 'masculine' and 'feminine' clothing and style." He was also creating a fashion legacy that won't soon be forgotten.

Our condolences go out to Armani's family, friends, and fans.