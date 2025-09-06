Bizarre Details About The Kendra Licari Cyberbullying Case We Can't Move On From

On August 29, Netflix dropped a disturbing documentary titled, "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish." In the confines of the doc, Lauryn Licari of Beal City, Michigan, recounts a harrowing tale about how she and her former on-again off-again boyfriend, Owen McKenny, were mercilessly cyberbullied for nearly two years by someone who was hell-bent on breaking them up. Alas, in the plot twist of all plot twists, it's finally revealed in the eleventh hour of the doc that it was Lauryn's own mother, Kendra Licari, who was the perpetrator of the online harassment.

As reported by NBC News, Kendra was arrested in December 2022 and charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime. Per UpNorthLive, upon pleading guilty, Kendra was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison. She was eventually released on parole on August 8, 2024, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections' offender tracking information system. As reported by The Cut, Kendra's husband and the father of Lauryn Licari, Shawn Licari, promptly divorced Kendra upon learning she was behind the harassment and was awarded full custody of Lauryn. Kendra and Lauryn remain estranged.

While Kendra is now free from prison, there are several bizarre details about this cyberbullying case that continue to live rent free in our heads. (As the legendary "Real Housewives of Atlanta" OG Kandi Burruss would say, "THE LIES! THE LIES! THE LIES!!!") Let's discuss, shall we?!