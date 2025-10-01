Jane Goodall, Groundbreaking Researcher And Conservationist, Dead At 91
Jane Goodall, respected primatologist and anthropologist, died at age 91 on October 1, 2025. Goodall leaves behind a son, Hugo Eric Louis, whom she shared with wildlife photographer and Dutch nobleman Baron Hugo van Lawick. Goodall was married to Lawick from 1964 to 1974, before marrying Derek Bryceson, the director of Tanzania's national parks, in 1975. They were together until his death in 1980. Goodall had not remarried at the time of her death.
The Jane Goodall Institute released a statement on Instagram announcing the news, saying, "she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world." The statement said she died of natural causes while on a speaking tour in California.
In light of Goodall's death, those who admired her work have been reflecting on both her life and her legacy. Read on as we do the same.
Jane Goodall inspired others to take action
Jane Goodall was born in London, England, on April 3, 1934, and she went on to worldwide fame thanks to her time spent among chimpanzees in Tanzania. Her research changed global understanding of primate sociology and put the need for conservation in the spotlight. Honored for her efforts with countless awards, she also set up the Jane Goodall Institute to support and continue her important work, which the Institute's website describes as "restoring critical habitat to save chimpanzees from extinction; improving health for women and education for girls; cultivating local livelihoods in harmony with nature; and helping young people become the informed generation of conservation leaders the world so urgently needs through [the] Roots & Shoots youth programs in nearly 100 countries."
Speaking to CBC News in 2019, Goodall touched on her work and how she's affected others, saying, "I wouldn't do it if it didn't make an impact. But [then] everybody comes up and tells me, 'I'm going to do my bit. You've given me hope. You've inspired me to take action.'"
Deemed one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2019, Goodall was certainly able to accomplish so much during her lifetime. However, she felt like everyone could make an impact. According to her institute's website, she explained, "Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference."
Our condolences go out to Goodall's family, friends, and fans.