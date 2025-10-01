Jane Goodall, Groundbreaking Researcher And Conservationist, Dead At 91

Jane Goodall was born in London, England, on April 3, 1934, and she went on to worldwide fame thanks to her time spent among chimpanzees in Tanzania. Her research changed global understanding of primate sociology and put the need for conservation in the spotlight. Honored for her efforts with countless awards, she also set up the Jane Goodall Institute to support and continue her important work, which the Institute's website describes as "restoring critical habitat to save chimpanzees from extinction; improving health for women and education for girls; cultivating local livelihoods in harmony with nature; and helping young people become the informed generation of conservation leaders the world so urgently needs through [the] Roots & Shoots youth programs in nearly 100 countries."

Speaking to CBC News in 2019, Goodall touched on her work and how she's affected others, saying, "I wouldn't do it if it didn't make an impact. But [then] everybody comes up and tells me, 'I'm going to do my bit. You've given me hope. You've inspired me to take action.'"

Deemed one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2019, Goodall was certainly able to accomplish so much during her lifetime. However, she felt like everyone could make an impact. According to her institute's website, she explained, "Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference."

Our condolences go out to Goodall's family, friends, and fans.