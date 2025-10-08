Joe Exotic Is So Desperate To Get Out Of Prison, He's Now Bothering Karoline Leavitt

Joe Exotic really wants to get out of prison. One of the stars of the Netflix documentary "Tiger King," Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado) took to social media in hopes of getting press secretary Karoline Leavitt's attention. After Leavitt uploaded a photo to Instagram that was taken at the U.S. Open in New York City in September 2025, Exotic popped up in the comments section with a clear message. "Good times please don't forget about me. The Tiger King conmen all admitted to perjury why am I still in here?" he asked. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Exotic didn't receive the response he had wanted. In fact, he didn't receive any response at all.

The former reality star is currently serving a 21-year sentence for two counts of murder for hire and 17 counts of wildlife-related federal crimes, including violating the Endangered Species Act. In November 2021, he revealed he'd been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer. "Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free," he told a judge during his resentencing hearing in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The court appearance came following Exotic's appeal. His sentence was reduced from 22 years to 21 years, despite his pleas for leniency. In the time since, Exotic has not stopped trying to get himself out of prison. Aside from posting to social media, he's also formally asked not one, but two presidents to issue him a pardon.