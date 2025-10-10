Whatever Happened To Ryan Evans From Counting Cars?
For nearly a decade, the History Channel's "Counting Cars" was the go-to show for car enthusiasts. The reality TV series aired from 2012 to 2021 and followed Danny "The Count" Koker, a recurring "Pawn Stars" expert who owns the renowned vehicle customization shop Count's Kustoms in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 10 seasons, viewers watched as Koker and his team worked on some of the most unique cars and motorcycles in the world, including plenty of vintage rides that most people could only dream of owning.
In addition to Koker, "Counting Cars" shone the spotlight on several other Count's Kustoms workers, such as Scott Jones, Kevin Mack, "Horny Mike," and Ryan Evans. After his first appearance on the series, Evans quickly became a fan-favorite, but his name was unfortunately associated with some negative rumors later in the show's run. Since a new episode of "Counting Cars" hasn't aired since 2021, many fans still wonder what Evans is doing today, and if any of the rumors about him were actually true.
Ryan Evans appeared in 104 episodes of Counting Cars but showed up less as time went on
From 2012 to 2021, 10 seasons of "Counting Cars" aired on the History network. In total, there were 196 episodes of the show. According to his IMDb page, Ryan Evans appeared in 196 of these episodes. This means he was a prominent member of the "Counting Cars" cast but wasn't necessarily one of the main personalities featured in the episodes. This honor instead belonged to Koker, who is the owner of Count's Kustoms. "Counting Cars" was very much Koker's show, but fans still loved it when Evans showed up, not only because of his impressive artistic talents but also due to his laid-back personality.
Things could often get very wild and stressful around the shop on "Counting Cars," Evans was a little less animated than some of the other workers featured on the show. Evans came across like a relatable person you'd want to hang out with, rather than a character on a reality show, which made him a fan favorite. However, in the later seasons of the series, fans noticed that the Count's Kustoms lead painter didn't appear as much in the episodes.
Because of this, fans were concerned that Evans potentially had beef with Koker or some of the other Count's Kustoms employees. He did indeed appear in the Season 10 finale, which ended up being the last episode of the show, but his less-than-frequent appearances before this caused fans to come up with many theories suggesting that Evans wasn't going to continue working at Count's Kustoms.
Ryan clearly takes pride in his work at Count's Kustoms
Ryan Evans leaving Count's Kustoms after the Season 10 finale of "Counting Cars" would have been a shame since he has done mesmerizing work on plenty of vehicles. Thankfully, these fan rumors were not true, and he is still working for Koker. Therefore, he can keep showing off his artistic prowess painting vehicles. Throughout his time at Count's Kustoms, Evans has worked on countless unique and expensive cars and motorcycles, many part of Koker's collection, and has undeniably been a crucial aspect of it becoming one of the best customization shops in the country.
Many fans may not know that out of all the vehicles that Evans has worked on, there are three cars that he is most proud of. Firstly, he embraced a vampire-themed design by painting a 1981 Chevy C10 van bright red and adding flames on the side. Koker himself has owned the van since 1982, and it has undergone several different design changes, but he will likely never want to change it again because of Evans' gorgeous paint job. Next is a 1971 Superfly Cadillac that was featured on Season 3 of "Counting Cars." Evans ensured the car was the ultimate head-turner by giving it a sleek gold paint job.
Finally, a 1973 Buick Riviera Boattail featured on "Counting Cars" is also one of Evans' favorite paint jobs ever and perfectly showcases his meticulous attention to detail. The car has a black base with red and silver markings, which help make it a one-of-a-kind vehicle. These three cars, along with the countless others that he has painted, showcase why Evans is regarded as one of the most talented artists in the business.
Rumors suggested that Ryan couldn't meet production deadlines at Count's Kustoms
Despite Ryan Evans' exceptional work at Count's Kustoms, rumors swirled about him following the Season 10 finale of "Counting Cars." According to a YouTube video by Quick Shift, one of the most popular rumors was that Koker was cutting ties with Evans because he couldn't meet "production deadlines." Obviously, the incredibly detailed paint jobs that Evans does for Count's Kustoms surely take a lot of time. It wouldn't be surprising if Evans often works way over 40 hours per week to finish his work on some vehicles, which is why this rumor was so believable for many fans.
Thankfully, this rumor turned out to be false. It was simply a fan theory that quickly spread online after the final episode of the series premiered on History. Evans and Koker seemingly have a great professional relationship, and all the signs suggest that the painter loves working at Count's Kustoms. Therefore, despite the rumors about him, it would honestly be shocking if Evans ever left Count's Kustoms.
Ryan Evans was wrongly accused by fans of stealing from Count's Kustoms
In addition to the rumor that he couldn't meet production deadlines, Ryan Evans was also wrongly accused of stealing money from Count's Kustoms by fans and even several media outlets. In 2016, when the show was at the height of its popularity, a former Count's Kustoms employee named Joseph Frontiera was accused of stealing money from the company to put a down payment on his Range Rover and purchase personal airline tickets. Furthermore, Frontiera reportedly failed to make a tax payment for Count's Kustoms, which led to an $18,000 IRS penalty.
Frontiera was obviously fired from Count's Kustoms, and the two parties were engaged in a legal battle for many years. Initially, it wasn't exactly clear who stole money from Count's Kustoms, and many fans believed that it was actually Evans. This is largely because some media outlets used Evans' face while reporting on the news. In an Instagram video posted by Evans in 2024, his fellow "Counting Cars" alumnus, Mike "Horny Mike" Henry, called out these media outlets and assured fans that the lead painter was not the one who stole money from the company.
Even though it had been many years since the story of Frontiera stealing money from Count's Kustoms broke, Horny Mike clearly wanted to dispel the claims that it was Evans once and for all in this video. "He still works here! Why would he rip us off and still work here?" Horny Mike exclaimed in the video. Therefore, despite the negative attention he received from some fans and media outlets, it's obvious that Evans is still on great terms with Koker and all the other employees at Count's Kustoms.
Counting Cars was not renewed after its Season 10 finale
Even though Ryan Evans still works for Koker at Count's Kustoms, he no longer films episodes for the History show. This is because "Counting Cars" was not renewed after its tenth season. This was very disappointing for car enthusiasts, since "Counting Cars" was arguably one of the most popular vehicle restoration shows in the world. Technically, "Counting Cars" was never officially canceled by History, but since no new episodes have aired since 2021, it's safe to assume that the network no longer has interest in producing it.
An official reason for not renewing the show after its tenth season was never provided by History, but some fans have theorized it has to do with Count's Kustoms' legal battle with Frontiera. This has never been confirmed, and thankfully, it still seems like Koker, Evans, and the rest of the "Counting Cars" crew are still in action. Even though the show hasn't returned to air, Count's Kustoms is active on social media and often posts on Facebook and Instagram. Therefore, years after the Season 10 finale, fans of the series can still see what kind of cars Evans is working on.
He still works as the lead painter at Count's Kustoms
Obviously, Ryan Evans faced adversity from some fans while "Counting Cars" was still on the air and even after the show ended. This seems particularly unfair, especially since none of the rumors about him have any semblance of truth. This is why it makes sense to see Horny Mike defending him in the aforementioned Instagram video. In the post, Horny Mike assured fans that Evans is still an important member of Koker's shop, and this is confirmed by Count's Kustoms' official website.
On Evans' biography page, he is credited as Count's Kustoms Head Artist and Paint Shop Manager. His bio states that he is the "creative influence behind Count's Kustoms projects" and even mentions that he received the Airbrush Action magazine's choice for "SEMA's Best In Show" award for the work he did on the 1973 Boattail Riviera. Based on this bio, it's clear that Koker and the rest of the team value Evans' artistic ability. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Evans is still working at Count's Kustoms.
Ryan still shares some of his designs on his Instagram
Years after "Counting Cars'" final episode, fans can still keep up with Ryan Evans' life by following his Instagram. In 2025, he only posted one photo, but he made several posts last year, which updated fans about his life and featured some vehicles he is working on at Count's Kustoms. Most notably, one of his Instagram videos from early 2024 showcases a black motorcycle with striking purple flame detailing. Evans wrote on the caption of the post, "All finished and ready to roll out."
Before the finished look of the chopper came together, Evans also posted a video of himself drawing out the lines for the flames. These videos will be a delight for fans who miss "Counting Cars" and successfully show an up-close look at Evans' creative process. Therefore, even though the "Counting Cars" cameras are no longer rolling, there are still plenty of ways to keep up with Evans' most recent projects.
He is still great friends with the Count's Kustoms crew
Furthermore, by browsing Instagram, it's clear that Ryan Evans is still very good friends with the cast of "Counting Cars." In the summer of 2024, the Count's Kustoms official Instagram account posted a photo of Evans and Horny Mike posing together at a car show in Myrtle Beach. This proves that Evans still travels all over the United States with his "Counting Cars" co-stars to meet dedicated fans.
Back in the garage, Evans also posted a video on his personal Instagram account in January 2024, in which he is jokingly annoyed at Horny Mike. In the video, Evans plays up a worn-out expression as he pans the camera to Horny Mike, who is doing some work on a car in the background. In the caption of the post, Evans claimed that his Count's Kustoms coworker is "still on my last nerve," even when Mike was silent.
This post showcases the playful and lighthearted relationship that Evans and Horny Mike have. Evans is the Head Painter, and Horny Mike is the Custom Air Brusher for Count's Kustoms, so they work very closely together in the garage. Because of this, it seems clear that Horny Mike is Evans' closest friend from work, and it's great to see them still joking around with each other years after "Counting Cars" ended.
Ryan often makes public appearances at car events and exhibitions
Like a true celebrity at heart, Ryan Evans isn't super active on social media, he does sometimes let his followers know which car events and exhibitions he'll be attending. Last summer, one of Evans' Instagram posts encouraged fans to visit him at the Virginia Fall Classic, writing "Could be your last chance for the year. See y'all there." Even if he doesn't always post his appearances on his own social media accounts, the Count's Kustoms website lets fans know when they can meet Evans in person.
At the bottom of Evans' biography page, a whole section is dedicated to his public appearances. According to the website, he has been present at nine events this year. This indicates that Evans consistently shows up at car shows and exhibitions. As of now, Evans doesn't appear to be scheduled for any events for the rest of the year, but the Count's Kustoms website will surely update this page in the future.
Ryan is married and has three children
By this point, you should have learned a lot about Ryan Evans' professional life, but it's equally important to mention his personal life, as well. Since "Counting Cars" pretty much solely documented the work done at Count's Kustoms, Evans' family was never featured on the show, but he has a wife and three children. It seems like Evans prefers to keep his personal life quite private, so he doesn't often post his family on social media. However, his wife, Dana, has taken over his Instagram account on various occasions.
Dana celebrated Evans' 50th birthday in an Instagram post in January 2024. In the post, which features a photo of Evans out of his work clothes and at a restaurant, Dana described him as "a wonderful man, husband, father, son, friend and human. He's super humble and incredibly talented."
Additionally, back in 2019, Dana posted a montage of photos on his Instagram to celebrate Father's Day. In this post, Dana actually mentioned how Evans stepped up to raise her son as his own. Therefore, it seems clear that Evans has built a strong and loving family with his wife over the years.
Ryan revealed his dream project for his career
It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a Ryan Evans-painted helicopter! In addition to Dana's aforementioned posts, which honored Evans as a husband and father, she also filmed several videos for him during which he answered common fan questions. In one of these Instagram videos, he gave a surprising answer when she asked him what his dream project was: "a helicopter." He revealed that he really wants to paint an aircraft, which has definitely never been brought into Count's Kustoms before.
Most of the workers at the shop have likely never even imagined working on a helicopter, but Evans' ambition and creativity have clearly allowed him to think big. After seeing the exceptional work Evans has done with cars and motorcycles over the years, it would be incredible to see what he would come up with for a helicopter. Tackling a project like this could shoot Evans to literal new heights in the vehicle customization community.
Working at Count's Kustoms has earned him a net worth in the millions
Ryan Evans may not be one of the most popular celebrities in the world, but a lot of car and motorcycle fanatics admire him and his work. Since he has been a loyal Count's Kustoms employee since 1999 and made consistent appearances on "Counting Cars," it makes sense that Evans' net worth is in the millions. While the exact figure is unknown, according to Republic World, Evans' net worth is likely between $1 to $5 million.
Evans would have also been paid for his appearances on "Counting Cars." Additionally, it's safe to assume he makes a solid salary as the Head Painter of a shop like Count's Kustoms. Therefore, this net worth range makes perfect sense, especially considering his outstanding work at Count's Kustoms over the years.