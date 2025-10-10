Whatever Happened To Ryan Evans From Counting Cars?

From 2012 to 2021, 10 seasons of "Counting Cars" aired on the History network. In total, there were 196 episodes of the show. According to his IMDb page, Ryan Evans appeared in 196 of these episodes. This means he was a prominent member of the "Counting Cars" cast but wasn't necessarily one of the main personalities featured in the episodes. This honor instead belonged to Koker, who is the owner of Count's Kustoms. "Counting Cars" was very much Koker's show, but fans still loved it when Evans showed up, not only because of his impressive artistic talents but also due to his laid-back personality.

Things could often get very wild and stressful around the shop on "Counting Cars," Evans was a little less animated than some of the other workers featured on the show. Evans came across like a relatable person you'd want to hang out with, rather than a character on a reality show, which made him a fan favorite. However, in the later seasons of the series, fans noticed that the Count's Kustoms lead painter didn't appear as much in the episodes.

Because of this, fans were concerned that Evans potentially had beef with Koker or some of the other Count's Kustoms employees. He did indeed appear in the Season 10 finale, which ended up being the last episode of the show, but his less-than-frequent appearances before this caused fans to come up with many theories suggesting that Evans wasn't going to continue working at Count's Kustoms.