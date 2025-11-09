Tragic Details About Gretchen Whitmer's Husband Dr. Marc Mallory
In today's fractured political reality, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer knew to expect public ire over her policies now and again. However, she never anticipated that her political decisions would affect her husband's safety and even his career. When Whitmer implemented strict lockdown restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, her constituents extended their anger toward the governor's husband, Dr. Marc Mallory. He was startled when he began receiving threats.
After all, he was just a dentist. "The same kind of threats that I was getting. But he did not have the same police with him all the time," she said in a January 2023 episode of "The Axe Files with David Axelrod" podcast. Later that year, Mallory, a lifelong Republican, announced he was permanently closing down his practice. "He was worried about his patients and staff so he decided to retire," she said. It's not the retirement Mallory had in mind.
She shared: "The last eight years of his best-earning years, planning for his retirement, he had to not do it." According to some of his former patients, Mallory had briefly mentioned what had been going on. "I know there was more to the harassment and threats but I dont know details, this wasn't something he was broadcasting to the office and openly whining about. That wasn't his style," a Reddit user contended. Mallory made a huge sacrifice in the name of his wife's career, but it wasn't the first time her policies landed him in the news.
Marc Mallory drew criticism for joke amid Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions
Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order was unpopular across the board. That apparently included her own husband. During Memorial Day weekend in 2020, Dr. Marc Mallory was reportedly willing to use his influence to enjoy some time in the water amid the loosening of some of the restrictions put in place by his own wife. "This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," local marina owner Tad Dowker wrote in since-deleted Facebook posts (via TV6).
Dowker's employees explained they couldn't accommodate him, but Mallory insisted. "He replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'" In response, Whitmer said her husband's comments had been a joke. "My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking in with a small business that helps with our boat and dock up north," she said in a news conference, according to The New York Times.
Whitmer said Mallory regretted his actions. "He thought it might get a laugh. It didn't," she continued. However, even Democrats had a hard time defending Mallory here. "This smells bad. And I generally support Whitmer (and am extremely left-leaning generally). Best to take her lumps, and apologize," a Reddit user argued. Others agreed. "Left or Right this is pretty cut and dry. We really need to start holding our politicians to a much higher standard," a second Redditor noted.