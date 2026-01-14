Noah Wyle's Kids Have Grown Up To Be Gorgeous
Noah Wyle, star of "ER" and the critically acclaimed HBO series "The Pitt," isn't just TV's favorite doctor — he's also, IRL, a loyal husband and adoring father to three children: Owen, Auden, and Frances, who have all grown up to be gorgeous. The actor shares his two oldest kids with his first wife, Tracy Warbin, whom he divorced in 2010 after almost a decade together. He later welcomed his youngest daughter with his second wife, Sara Wells, a year after they wed in 2014. "After I was a father, I suddenly was very conscious of the things that my kids would be watching their father do or say," Wyle told People during a candid interview. "It curbed some of my impulses to reach for characters that are way more on the friend. You know, I'd rather play good guys."
With the recent success of his medical show "The Pitt," in which he plays the blunt-but-softhearted senior attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, Wyle said he's thrilled that his kids are old enough to finally understand the effort and dedication he puts into his craft. In 2026, he was joined by his wife and kids Owen and Auden at the red carpet premiere of "The Pitt" Season 2 in Los Angeles. "To see my kids be proud of me and to have this be meaningful for them, for me, it has been really amazing," Wyle also previously told People. "You always hope your kids know how hard you work. You always hope your kids know how much of yourself you fit into what you do by example for them. This last year, I've really felt that they've been listening and watching and it's been impactful," he added.
Owen Wyle inherited his father's dashing looks
Noah Wyle was 31 and a fixture on NBC's medical drama "E.R." when he became a dad for the first time with the birth of his only son, Owen Strausser Wyle, in 2002. A publicist confirmed the news in a statement to the Associated Press, saying the family was "home, healthy and very, very happy" (via People). Having Owen changed everything for Noah in the best way — for the first time in 10 years since he started working on the show, he couldn't get off the set fast enough to be with his family. Shortly after Owen was born, "I went to work, and at about 10:30 in the morning... I looked at my watch, [...] and I said, 'Come on, everybody. What are we doing? Let's go,'" Noah recalled in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. It made him rethink his priorities: "I just thought, 'I can't be here for 80 hours a week and miss this. [So] I quit.'"
From watching basketball games and going to Comic-Cons with his dad Noah early in his life, Owen has matured into a fine, handsome young lad. He's even grown as tall as his father, walking the red carpet with Noah at the Los Angeles premiere of his show "The Pitt" in 2026. Currently, Owen is a student at Boston University and is poised to break into the film and acting industry — with Noah cheering him on, of course. "I tell him every day it's a big tent. We've got truck drivers, lawyers, carpenters," the star told People. "But he really likes the circus and so it's gonna be hard to keep him out from under the big tent."
Auden Wyle is a promising young actress
If not Owen, someone from Noah Wyle's family has clearly inherited his acting genes and is ready to make her own mark in the world — his eldest daughter, Auden Florence Wyle. This stunning young actress has appeared in various productions and once worked alongside Noah on the Amazon series "Leverage: Redemption," in which they played father and daughter. Growing up with an actor father and a makeup artist mother, Auden knew she wanted to act from a very young age. She recalls going to a summer camp and discovering her love for theater. "I followed one of my friends into this like barn or whatever, and I found out it was a theater camp. And so we were doing a production, Cinderella," Auden shared in a conversation with Ryan Glover. "I was a fairy godmother, and then I just got bit by the acting bug."
She considers her father her mentor and No. 1 cheerleader. "I get all of my best advice from him," Auden gushed. "He's been so supportive and so helpful in everything, and I really feel very lucky to have him as my biggest coach, I would say." Aside from acting, Auden is also an aspiring writer and was named after the great poet W.H. Auden. Over the years, she's blossomed from a shy teenager into a charismatic and gorgeous young woman. After finishing college in 2024, Auden threw herself fully into acting and is set to appear in her first film project. "She just booked her first movie," Noah proudly shared in a 2025 People interview, adding, "She's well ahead of where I was at her age."
Frances Wyle is a 'dynamo'
Per CBS News, Frances Harper Wyle was born in 2015 to Noah Wyle and his wife, Sara Wells. The actor was said to be "over the moon" about becoming a third-time father and welcoming Frances into their lives. Like Owen and Auden, Noah's youngest daughter has transformed from an adorable tiny tot into a bright and cheerful child. "My 9-year-old is a dynamo who can do anything she wants with her life," proud dad Noah said to People in 2025. It seems he's not against Frances following in his acting footsteps if that's the path she ends up choosing later in life. "I've tried to make this business seem difficult and challenging, which it is," Noah stressed. "And they don't have any illusions that lightning strikes often in the same place." That said, he believes that every child's journey is unique and should be supported. "I [just] make myself available [to them]," Noah added.
Although she's rarely seen in public, both Noah and his wife occasionally share glimpses of their little one on social media. For example, in honor of Frances's birthday in 2023, the "Falling Skies" alum penned a sweet note to his eight-year-old daughter on Instagram. "Happy birthday Frances!! You've made every day and every room brighter for 8 years. We love you so," the actor gushed. He also recalled a sweet moment with Frances after winning his first Emmy for best actor and best drama for "The Pitt." "My daughter cleared off space on our mantel, and then she went to sleep. I came home and put both of them on the mantel," says Noah. She was surprised to learn her dad took home not one but two trophies the next morning. "'You got two?!”" Noah quoted his daughter as saying. "It's pretty great."