Noah Wyle's Kids Have Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Noah Wyle, star of "ER" and the critically acclaimed HBO series "The Pitt," isn't just TV's favorite doctor — he's also, IRL, a loyal husband and adoring father to three children: Owen, Auden, and Frances, who have all grown up to be gorgeous. The actor shares his two oldest kids with his first wife, Tracy Warbin, whom he divorced in 2010 after almost a decade together. He later welcomed his youngest daughter with his second wife, Sara Wells, a year after they wed in 2014. "After I was a father, I suddenly was very conscious of the things that my kids would be watching their father do or say," Wyle told People during a candid interview. "It curbed some of my impulses to reach for characters that are way more on the friend. You know, I'd rather play good guys."

With the recent success of his medical show "The Pitt," in which he plays the blunt-but-softhearted senior attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, Wyle said he's thrilled that his kids are old enough to finally understand the effort and dedication he puts into his craft. In 2026, he was joined by his wife and kids Owen and Auden at the red carpet premiere of "The Pitt" Season 2 in Los Angeles. "To see my kids be proud of me and to have this be meaningful for them, for me, it has been really amazing," Wyle also previously told People. "You always hope your kids know how hard you work. You always hope your kids know how much of yourself you fit into what you do by example for them. This last year, I've really felt that they've been listening and watching and it's been impactful," he added.