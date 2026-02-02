The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Grammy Awards Had Us Cringing

The 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet featured a lot of gorgeous dresses and bold, stylish menswear, but with them also came some real fashion disasters. Every year, various artists come together to celebrate the best music in their wildest, most creative, and audacious red carpet looks. Chappell Roan led the conversation this year with her provocative ensemble designed by the legendary Thierry Mugler from his 1998 spring/summer couture collection. Roan was nominated for record of the year and best pop solo performance for her song, "The Subway." "We've seen Chappell in so many campy, over-the-top looks, and I think that with the fake tattoos, the prosthetics, and the dress, we discussed doing something a little more sultry — a little more real," her makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, excitedly told Elle ahead of the ceremony on February 1.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

As he gushed, "It's a Mugler medieval fantasy for the carpet." There was also our queen Lady Gaga, who slays year after year in her stunning creations and, for the 2026 event, donned a truly iconic Matières Fécales dress made entirely out of feathers. But alas, some artists were less willing to break the mold and take risks than others. Blackpink's Rosé, who was nominated for three Grammy awards this season, opted for an understated look that left us utterly bored, to be frank. Meanwhile, 10-time Grammy-winner Billie Eilish also played it safe with her preppy-chic look courtesy of Hodakova. Below are our picks for the cringiest and worst-dressed stars on music's biggest and most fashionable night.