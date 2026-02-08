AOC's Inappropriate 2021 Met Gala Outfit Will Always Haunt Her

One of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's most controversial moments came at the 2021 Met Gala. That year, the high-profile event's theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and the Congress member sported a white body-hugging gown designed by Aurora James of Brother Vellies. It was an off-the-shoulder piece with a trumpet silhouette that accentuated AOC's curves before flaring out at the bottom in layers of organza. The fit and look were not why Ocasio-Cortez's Met Gala dress was so controversial, however; it was a slogan reading "Tax The Rich" written in bold red lettering across the back that had heads turning. The politician walked the red carpet of the event alongside James and made sure to turn her back to photographers, pausing so their cameras could catch the statement-making slogan.

Kevin Mazur/mg21 & Kevin Mazur/mg21/Getty

Following the Met Gala, the politician's detractors attacked her online for using the prestigious fashion gala to spread her "Tax The Rich" messaging. Taking to X, Donald Trump Jr. called AOC a "fraud" who was "hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites."

Hearing the backlash about attending a function where tickets cost around $35,000 while wearing a pricey gown, Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram to clear the air. "The medium is the message," she wrote at the beginning of a lengthy caption alongside a snap that showed her wearing the Met Gala dress. According to AOC, it was common for New York City politicians to attend the celebrity-soaked function. She added that the gown was "borrowed" from Brother Vellies. Still, the dress was so attention-grabbing that Ocasio-Cortez wound up being investigated for it.