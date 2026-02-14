All About Max Holloway's Stunning Wife Alessa Quizon

MMA fighter Max Holloway has scored big in and out of the Octagon. The former UFC Featherweight champion has been married to Alessa Quizon since April 2022, proposing to her in November 2020. The stunning Quizon is a former professional surfer from Hawaii, an attribute that contributes to their happy marriage. "She understands the things we gotta do for our work," he told Sportsmanor in 2022. Holloway and Quizon met in February 2020, and nine months later, they were engaged.

Quizon started surfing professionally when she was 11, though she had been hitting the waves since she was 4. "My dad taught me. Surfing's been in my family for two or three generations now. There's no other feeling in the world like riding a wave," she told Into the Gloss. Her biggest inspiration was her sister, who's 10 years her senior. "She would compete in all sorts of contests, traveling the world. Watching her, I just knew that I wanted to do the same thing," she explained.

Quizon stopped competing professionally in November 2022, putting an end to one of the biggest chapters of her life, but she's grateful it lasted as long as it did. "I am entering this amazing new chapter in life of being a wife, a mother, and a woman with different dreams," she wrote on Instagram. That doesn't mean she stopped surfing, though. In fact, the ocean continues to be her home. "To surf more, that's my New Year's resolution," she noted in a January 2024 Instagram post. But now, Quizon is focusing on her family.