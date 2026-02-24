The Glaring Red Flags That Exposed Why Mia Goth & Shia LaBeouf's Marriage Would Never Last
It's safe to say that Shia LaBeouf has had many ups and downs in his life, and because he's a major actor, it's all in the public eye. This includes his romantic life, and LaBeouf's most serious relationship has been with Mia Goth, whom he met while starring in Lars von Trier's film "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II" in 2013, when she was 19 years old, and he was 26. The couple would split and reconcile a few times over the next decade, eventually welcoming a daughter named Isabel in 2022. After LaBeouf's latest headline-making behavior, which involved an arrest for battery at a New Orleans bar on February 17, 2026, it was reported that Goth and the actor split again sometime in 2025.
The two have gone through a lot in the years since they first met, but looking back now, there were plenty of red flags to signify that it probably wasn't going to work out between them. One of Goth and LaBeouf's most infamous moments during their first few years was a public fight in Germany, during which the latter said some intense and eyebrow-raising statements.
A video of the fight was released by Entertainment Tonight in 2015, and it was disturbing. At one point, LaBeouf asked Goth for his backpack before saying, "I don't want to touch you. I don't want to be aggressive. This is the kind of s*** that makes a person abusive." He then got in a car with someone to go to the airport, telling the man, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her." While this is one of the few videos of the two together in public, there were plenty of other red flags surrounding LaBeouf that hinted at his doomed relationship.
The couple's whirlwind romance was marred by headlines about Shia's erratic behavior
Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf started their romance after starring together in a movie, and they seemed to quickly fall in love, although they kept it all rather quiet. Despite this, LaBeouf couldn't seem to stop making headlines for his behavior in the first few years of their relationship.
In June 2014, the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Studio 54 theater in New York City. A police spokesperson told the BBC, "He was acting disorderly, yelling and being loud, and is currently being held at the Midtown North police station. He will be taken to jail tonight and will then have to appear in court." LaBeouf was reportedly asked to leave the theater but refused, leading to the arrest. A month later, it was reported that the actor was "voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction," per CNN, and a promise to continue receiving treatment became part of his plea deal when he settled charges for the incident.
Only the year before, around the time the couple first met, LaBeouf faced charges of a creative kind. He was accused of plagiarism for his short film "HowardCantour.com," which supposedly had many obvious similarities with comic artist Dan Clowes' graphic novel "Justin M. Damiano." The actor went on to apologize in a series of tweets, writing, "In my excitement and naiveté as an amateur filmmaker, I got lost in the creative process and neglected to follow proper accreditation," as reported by USA Today. It wouldn't be the only time he was accused of plagiarism throughout his career, either.
Over the years, Shia had at least three more run-ins with the law
Shia LaBeouf has continued to have issues with the law since 2014. LaBeouf found himself in trouble again shortly after he and Mia Goth had a non-binding wedding ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in late 2016. In early 2017, he was arrested after getting into an altercation with someone at an anti-Donald Trump rally, although the charges were later dismissed.
Only months later, he was arrested in Georgia for "obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness," as police described it in a statement to CNN. The actor was in the area for the production of the film "The Peanut Butter Falcon," shouting profanities at people when they wouldn't give him a cigarette and eventually fleeing the police. At this point, LaBeouf exhibited a pattern of excessive behavior that would put a damper on any relationship. Goth didn't publicly respond to any of these incidents while they were dating.
A few years later, in 2020, LaBeouf was arrested again for an altercation that led to charges of misdemeanor battery and petty theft. To avoid charges, he agreed to complete a diversion program consisting of weekly therapy, including anger management, while also staying sober through a 12-step program and a sobriety monitor, among other requirements. While he managed to avoid encounters with the police, his personal life didn't seem to improve, as evidenced by allegations that would emerge later that year.
Shia faced serious accusations from past girlfriends
It might be no surprise to some to learn that Shia LaBeouf also exhibited some problematic behavior in his romantic relationships, both with Mia Goth and others. The couple split two years after their pseudo-wedding in 2016, and around the same time, LaBeouf started dating singer and actor FKA twigs.
The couple stayed together for around a year, but it didn't end well. FKA twigs sued him in late 2020, alleging "relentless abuse" during their relationship, as reported by The New York Times. The lawsuit detailed some disturbing alleged incidents, such as when he "violently grabbed" her and locked her in a room, with the singer saying, "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
A second former partner, stylist and fashion editor Karolyn Pho, also accused LaBeouf of similar behavior, including violently headbutting her. In response to the allegations, LaBeouf said in a statement, "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years ... I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."
As for LaBeouf's relationship with Goth, it wasn't without its own incidents. Aside from the aforementioned upsetting video of the two, People reported that a 911 call was made from the couple's residence in late 2024. The woman who called the police, presumably Goth, was trying to get her husband to leave, but he was refusing. Eventually, he left the house. All in all, LaBeouf and Goth have certainly had some challenging times together, and it would certainly make sense if their latest split in 2025 is the final nail in their relationship's coffin.