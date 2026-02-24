The Glaring Red Flags That Exposed Why Mia Goth & Shia LaBeouf's Marriage Would Never Last

It's safe to say that Shia LaBeouf has had many ups and downs in his life, and because he's a major actor, it's all in the public eye. This includes his romantic life, and LaBeouf's most serious relationship has been with Mia Goth, whom he met while starring in Lars von Trier's film "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II" in 2013, when she was 19 years old, and he was 26. The couple would split and reconcile a few times over the next decade, eventually welcoming a daughter named Isabel in 2022. After LaBeouf's latest headline-making behavior, which involved an arrest for battery at a New Orleans bar on February 17, 2026, it was reported that Goth and the actor split again sometime in 2025.

The two have gone through a lot in the years since they first met, but looking back now, there were plenty of red flags to signify that it probably wasn't going to work out between them. One of Goth and LaBeouf's most infamous moments during their first few years was a public fight in Germany, during which the latter said some intense and eyebrow-raising statements.

A video of the fight was released by Entertainment Tonight in 2015, and it was disturbing. At one point, LaBeouf asked Goth for his backpack before saying, "I don't want to touch you. I don't want to be aggressive. This is the kind of s*** that makes a person abusive." He then got in a car with someone to go to the airport, telling the man, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her." While this is one of the few videos of the two together in public, there were plenty of other red flags surrounding LaBeouf that hinted at his doomed relationship.