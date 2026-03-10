Britney Spears' Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Before & After Pics
Britney Spears captivated a generation when she burst onto the scene in the late '90s, leaving lasting impacts on pop culture. But a lot of water has gone under the bridge since her heyday. Spears' tragic life has shown its claws, leading to many complicated years in the aftermath of her stardom. Since then, Spears has undergone a massive transformation in front of our eyes. The face behind the "...Baby One More Time" phenomenon has changed considerably in the nearly three decades that have gone by.
Looking at old photos compared to more recent ones, we can see that Spears' nose looks different. In the 2000 picture on the left, the bridge is slimmer and the tip more pronounced. For many, the changes appear to be a result of rhinoplasty — and not a new one. Fans speculate that she may have gotten a nose job between 2000 and 2001. "Definitely a well-executed nose job around when 'Oops' was released," a Reddit user argued. Besides her nose, Spears' eyes also look wider in the 2018 picture on the right, and her skin displays visible wrinkles.
Many fans have attributed the latter changes to the hardships of Spears' years-long conservatorship. Others, however, argue that the Princess of Pop is simply aging more naturally than her peers — and is being judged for it. "I think people are so used to botched plastic surgery looks they've never seen a normal 40 something year old woman," a Redditor defended in another thread. Spears has definitely changed, but maybe that's for the better.
Britney Spears has detailed her relationship with Botox
Britney Spears has never admitted to having had plastic surgery, but she has opened up about doing some cosmetic work. "I've had lip injections before," she told InStyle for its January 2014 issue (via Billboard). She has also admitted to using Botox but candidly discussed disliking its effects. In 2022, she praised the Beauty Sandwich, a facial treatment that relies on radio-frequency and infrared-light, by comparing it to the injectable options she had tried in the past.
"I've done needles and botox and have had some really bad experiences ... but this was with no needles and it's like a miracle because I look as though I'm 22 in 2022 lol," she wrote in an Instagram post discussing the method introduced to her by her friend Paris Hilton. However, Spears gave Botox another chance the following year, and, unfortunately, her experience was no more positive. "For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven't had mine done right, and what's with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down," she wrote on Instagram in 2023.
Spears continued her rant, describing how the injections bruised her face in addition to paralyzing her brow. "So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that's completely normal, and I said, 'then why can't I go anywhere for two weeks?'" She was left with strong opinions regarding the cosmetic procedure. "F*** BOTOX, it is horrific," she concluded her post. It sure sounds like she's being truthful about this one.