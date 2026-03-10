Britney Spears' Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Before & After Pics

Britney Spears captivated a generation when she burst onto the scene in the late '90s, leaving lasting impacts on pop culture. But a lot of water has gone under the bridge since her heyday. Spears' tragic life has shown its claws, leading to many complicated years in the aftermath of her stardom. Since then, Spears has undergone a massive transformation in front of our eyes. The face behind the "...Baby One More Time" phenomenon has changed considerably in the nearly three decades that have gone by.

Looking at old photos compared to more recent ones, we can see that Spears' nose looks different. In the 2000 picture on the left, the bridge is slimmer and the tip more pronounced. For many, the changes appear to be a result of rhinoplasty — and not a new one. Fans speculate that she may have gotten a nose job between 2000 and 2001. "Definitely a well-executed nose job around when 'Oops' was released," a Reddit user argued. Besides her nose, Spears' eyes also look wider in the 2018 picture on the right, and her skin displays visible wrinkles.

Scott Gries & Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Many fans have attributed the latter changes to the hardships of Spears' years-long conservatorship. Others, however, argue that the Princess of Pop is simply aging more naturally than her peers — and is being judged for it. "I think people are so used to botched plastic surgery looks they've never seen a normal 40 something year old woman," a Redditor defended in another thread. Spears has definitely changed, but maybe that's for the better.