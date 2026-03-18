Before & After Pics Of Hilary Duff Expose How Chiseled Her Face Has Become

Hilary Duff has undergone an incredible transformation over all the years she has lived in the public eye. From teen star to mother of four, the "How I Met Your Father" alum has lived out all of her life stages under the bright spotlight. It is only natural that her appearance has changed since we met her on "Lizzie McGuire" in the early aughts. However, it is impossible not to see how much more chiseled her face has become with time, a trait that has sparked plastic surgery rumors among social media users.

Looking at the 2025 picture on the right, the former Disney star's facial features appear stronger and more contoured when compared to her younger years. In the 2003 photo on the left, Duff's cheekbones weren't as pronounced, and her jawline as angled. Some fans have expressed disappointment in her changed appearance, accusing Duff of going under the knife. "I was convinced that I love[d] her from my 10 till 20 something. Its sad seeing how she ruined her face with plastic surgeries," a Reddit user wrote in 2023.

Frazer Harrison & Bill Davila/Getty

However, plastic surgeons disagree that she has gotten extensive work done. The general consensus is that most of the changes to her face can be attributed to fillers. "I don't think Hilary Duff has had [many] changes to her face but she does look like she had filler to her cheeks," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas told the Daily Mail in 2025. As it turns out, Duff has complicated feelings regarding cosmetic work and Hollywood's beauty standards.