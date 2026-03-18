Before & After Pics Of Hilary Duff Expose How Chiseled Her Face Has Become
Hilary Duff has undergone an incredible transformation over all the years she has lived in the public eye. From teen star to mother of four, the "How I Met Your Father" alum has lived out all of her life stages under the bright spotlight. It is only natural that her appearance has changed since we met her on "Lizzie McGuire" in the early aughts. However, it is impossible not to see how much more chiseled her face has become with time, a trait that has sparked plastic surgery rumors among social media users.
Looking at the 2025 picture on the right, the former Disney star's facial features appear stronger and more contoured when compared to her younger years. In the 2003 photo on the left, Duff's cheekbones weren't as pronounced, and her jawline as angled. Some fans have expressed disappointment in her changed appearance, accusing Duff of going under the knife. "I was convinced that I love[d] her from my 10 till 20 something. Its sad seeing how she ruined her face with plastic surgeries," a Reddit user wrote in 2023.
However, plastic surgeons disagree that she has gotten extensive work done. The general consensus is that most of the changes to her face can be attributed to fillers. "I don't think Hilary Duff has had [many] changes to her face but she does look like she had filler to her cheeks," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas told the Daily Mail in 2025. As it turns out, Duff has complicated feelings regarding cosmetic work and Hollywood's beauty standards.
Hilary Duff has admitted to having Botox
Hilary Duff has never addressed the plastic surgery rumors, but she has candidly discussed feeling the intense pressure that comes with aging in the spotlight, admitting to using Botox in the process. "We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this sh*t," she told Women's Health in 2022. But she knows it's never enough.
As a teen actor, Duff struggled with body image early in her career. "When I was younger, I felt a lot more pressures. I probably cared a lot more of what people said or thought about me," she told Cosmopolitan in 2016 (via Yahoo!). After Duff became a mother, her outlook changed. "I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me," said Duff, who has since welcomed a fourth child. Instead, she tries to prioritize her health and well-being. "I want to work on the inside. That's the most important part of the system," she told Women's Health.
But it's always easier said than done. Her most recent facial changes suggest that feeling good in one's skin may require a little extra help. Even if she has refrained from engaging in conversations about cosmetic work, Duff has loved ones willing to stand up for her. When a social media user criticized her for supposedly using Botox based on a photo she posted on Instagram, Duff's husband Matthew Koma didn't stay quiet. "Get fckd butterfly," he replied.