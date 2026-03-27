The Stunning Transformation Of Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie

Many celebs quietly work regular jobs while navigating the entertainment industry, and Connor Storrie was no exception. After moving to the West Coast with his dream of being an actor in sight, he began working as a waiter while attending auditions and putting his name out there. But when he wasn't booking any gigs, he grappled with the reality that things may not work out the way he had planned. "I realized that, given the numbers, it's almost certain that this career isn't going anywhere," Storrie described to Cultured Magazine. "I had to accept that and really be like, "Okay, knowing that, what are you going to do?'"

In the meantime, he pursued a different artistic avenue: the underground clowning and improv scene. As there are many actors who improvise their best scenes, it taught Storrie how to practice his craft in a new way while learning how to be fearless in front of people both emotionally and physically. "It makes me used to being outside of myself," he once told ET of this particular skillset.

He also continued to pursue another passion, filmmaking, while balancing his real job and artistic outlets. In fact, right before he began promoting the first season of "Heated Rivalry," he had just finished his directorial debut, which he describes as "super bleak, but funny and brutal:" "We did it super, super-duper indie...where it's pretty much just me [and] 10 close actors that I know just running around being crazy," he described to Variety.