The Stunning Transformation Of Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie
Unlike other actors who didn't get famous until they got older, "Heated Rivalry" breakout star Connor Storrie has certainly seen his star rise in a short period of time. The star was born in 2000 and has already achieved the superstardom that actors twice his age worked years to achieve. From his humble beginnings in West Texas, to living the struggling actor's lifestyle in L.A., to skyrocketing to viral fame on a blockbuster gay hockey romance series, Storrie could easily let his early-found success dictate his next moves. But the star doesn't seem like a celeb who will let fame go to his head, instead focusing on his craft and how his role plays into the stories he tells on screen. "I don't love acting for the skill," he told Interview Magazine. "I love acting for the final outcome of being a component in a film or a TV show. I love the overall picture. I love being a part of the machine."
He grew up as both an athlete and an actor
There are many famous actors who started out as athletes, but Connor Storrie took things to another level by practicing both athletics and acting as a child. As the child of two former bodybuilders, the "Heated Rivalry" hunk knew all about physical fitness growing up. He also spent time as a gymnastics tumbler and practiced skating in his youth in West Texas, something that would eventually pay off when he began preparing for his role on the gay hockey romance series. But he has admitted that when it comes to team play, he's more focused on individual sports and achievements. "I'm not the best team player," he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "If I'm going to fail, I want to fail because of me."
When he wasn't getting physical, Storrie spent time creating videos on his own YouTube channel under the username "actorboy222." Specifically, the actor used the platform to escape from reality into his own world. "I wanted to play pretend and play dress up and disappear into weird worlds and entertain and try to connect with people that way, and that was just not the norm [in West Texas]," he explained to People. When those videos resurfaced and went viral following his sudden rise to fame, Storrie embraced his past rather than shy away from it, showing love for his roots as an artist and as a person. "He was on to something," he told Variety. "He got me here. He was part of it."
He studied clowning and improv while waiting tables in L.A.
Many celebs quietly work regular jobs while navigating the entertainment industry, and Connor Storrie was no exception. After moving to the West Coast with his dream of being an actor in sight, he began working as a waiter while attending auditions and putting his name out there. But when he wasn't booking any gigs, he grappled with the reality that things may not work out the way he had planned. "I realized that, given the numbers, it's almost certain that this career isn't going anywhere," Storrie described to Cultured Magazine. "I had to accept that and really be like, "Okay, knowing that, what are you going to do?'"
In the meantime, he pursued a different artistic avenue: the underground clowning and improv scene. As there are many actors who improvise their best scenes, it taught Storrie how to practice his craft in a new way while learning how to be fearless in front of people both emotionally and physically. "It makes me used to being outside of myself," he once told ET of this particular skillset.
He also continued to pursue another passion, filmmaking, while balancing his real job and artistic outlets. In fact, right before he began promoting the first season of "Heated Rivalry," he had just finished his directorial debut, which he describes as "super bleak, but funny and brutal:" "We did it super, super-duper indie...where it's pretty much just me [and] 10 close actors that I know just running around being crazy," he described to Variety.
His first big breakthrough came in a pivotal moment in Joker: Folie a Deux
Connor Storrie first made headlines in 2024 with a small but buzzworthy minor role in "Joker: Folie a Deux" opposite Joaquin Phoenix. As an inmate of Arkham Asylum, Storrie's character ends up killing Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck. For some viewers, the shocking sequence implied that Storrie's character was the real Joker, drawing inspiration from Arthur's demise. Because the twist was so massive, Storrie had to keep the secret from his friends, family, and others for two years before it was revealed to worldwide audiences. "It was so under wraps," he admitted to TMZ. "I didn't know anything else about the movie except that part in it. They were very serious."
But the seriousness of the atmosphere didn't stop Storrie from giving the role everything he had. "I was so nervous," he admitted to GQ. "The first time we're rolling on camera, [Phoenix] looks at me and kind of gives me this look. Almost like...I didn't do enough or something. So, I go back in and start stabbing him again." The second take was so powerful that even director Todd Phillips asked Storrie if he was alright.
Despite the film's poor reception at the box office, Storrie was swept up in the potential a role of this nature could bring. "I wasn't even considering what that could mean or where it could go," he told TMZ. "I just couldn't believe I was there and what I was doing."
He hit it big with Heated Rivalry
As the brooding Russian hockey superstar Ilya Rozanov, Connor Storrie endeared himself in the hearts of millions in the Canadian original series "Heated Rivalry," based on author Rachel Reid's popular book series. The show premiered on HBO Max in late 2025, and within months, the first season had broken viewing records for the platform and set ablaze a path to stardom for Storrie and co-star Hudson Williams. Despite only having six episodes in its inaugural season, Storrie credits the interpersonal storytelling as the show's calling card that keeps viewers craving more. "That element of fun, entertainment, play, that's ultimately what makes you fall in love with these characters and really see them as people," he told Interview Magazine.
While the show is fictional, it drew a lot of commentary on its portrayal of gay romance, particularly the suppression of homosexuality in a hypermasculine field — something that drew comparisons to real-life secrets the NHL has tried to hide. The show became such a powerful presence in the pop culture zeitgeist that professional hockey players credited the show for helping them address their sexuality publicly. That sentiment and the conflict it brings, Storrie says, drive the story of Ilya and his fellow hockey-playing lover Shane Hollander (played by Williams) forward. "That friction of expressing yourself, being out and proud and going against the grain within professional sports, becomes more important in the other books as the story develops," he told the publication.
He and co-star Hudson Williams became bonafide stars
Soon after "Heated Rivalry" became must-be TV for millions, Connor Storrie and co-star Hudson Williams catapulted to household-name status. The two were seen together and apart on red carpets, at awards shows, and in magazine exclusives. They even reunited for another LGBTQ+-based project, this time a romantasy audio series called "Ember & Ice" for erotic audio platform Quinn. They joined a roster of celebrity narrators, including Andrew Scott, Manny Jacinto, and Victoria Pedretti. "Before working with Quinn, I had never been in the audio space," Storrie admitted to Cosmopolitan. "I had a lot of fun, to be completely honest."
Beyond the screens and audio files, Storrie and Williams became so in demand that they served as Olympic torchbearers during the Milano Cortina relay in Feltre, Italy, at the 2026 Winter Olympics. "I don't think we ever thought that this would happen," Storrie said in an Italian interview at the event (via Instagram). The significance of the honor was twofold for Storrie, as it harkened back to his childhood love of the Winter Olympics and time spent watching with his family.
As their stars continue to rise, the real-life best friends stay connected as their paths take them all over the world. Both have also spoken openly about limiting their social media use, particularly when it comes to preserving their mindsets. "It can be a really slippery slope for any creative, no matter what scale you're being witnessed at," Storrie revealed to Cultured Magazine.
He became as well known for his physique and language skills as his talent
While many fell in love with Connor Storrie's portrayal of Ilya Rozanov on "Heated Rivalry," many also admired the commitment the actor made to both the character's muscular physique and fluency in Russian, the latter of which Storrie learned within just months with the help of a dialect coach with daily phone sessions. He jumped right into the language-learning aspect of the role, which he says was a main part of his excitement for the job. "I've always loved languages, I've always loved accents," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "When I was little... I used to write monologues, and I would put it into Google Translate and memorize it in different languages... The culture shifting, the language and the accent, that was really, really, really cool to me."
As for his physical fitness, this was also something that came as second nature to the actor. Growing up both as an athlete and with athletic-minded parents, he slipped back into familiar patterns to prepare for his role as Ilya. "Working out is just time," he told Variety. "Real fitness is four or five times a week, getting to the gym every single week for years, and slowly building up a solid body position." While he admits that he is naturally blessed with an appealing physique, there is one particular feature that he focuses on the most. "I'm more so arm-focused because my arms are my weak point," he admitted to the outlet. "Shoulders are big. Shoulders are a big deal."
He signed with CAA and started making his mark on the Hollywood scene
The natural next step to his catapult to stardom was for Connor Storrie to sign with a major Hollywood agency. Enter Creative Artists Agency (CAA), whose clients include A-listers from film, television, music, sports, and digital media. From the start, his new team was ready to provide him with exciting opportunities to expand his artistic acumen. "They're bringing me a bunch of cool opportunities that I can't even believe I'm having," he gushed to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm just trying to do things that are cool and bold and swing big. I'm just talking to people and feeling it out." Even as he began working with power agents that were sending him new scripts quite often, Storrie maintained a laser focus on the work at hand despite his demanding and growing schedule. "I just keep moving and be mindful about where I'm putting my attention," he said of his mindset to the outlet.
But it's not just acting work that the "Joker: Folie a Deux" star wants to focus on. To spur his career forward, Storrie wants to continue working on his own projects and expanding upon his artistic endeavors. "I just want to develop as a filmmaker, too," he shared with the outlet. "I consider myself somewhat of a character actor in the sense that I really like to transform... I want to be able to do that again too, see what that's all about."
His journey came full circle on Saturday Night Live
In February 2026, just a handful of months after "Heated Rivalry" burst onto the scene, Connor Storrie hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and got to show off his longstanding comedic chops. He even drew upon his previous clowning skills in a sketch that revived an old character of his, a bachelorette party stripper who had been in a car accident and was quickly losing control of his limbs. "It's almost so hyperbolic that you can't help but laugh," he explained of the character to Vulture. "It's like, 'I'm not having fun, so you're having fun.'"
As for the overall experience, Storrie said, "I actually think it kind of makes it a little more difficult in a weird way because there's certain things I would do in clown performances that I can't really do in sketch," he told ET. "It's a different dialogue with the audience, but nonetheless it's just an experience being in front of people kind of being outside of yourself." During the show, his "Heated Rivalry" bestie Hudson Williams even made a cameo in an ice skating sketch and stood by his side during his emotional thank yous at the end of the show. Overall, the experience was one that Storrie embraced for all of its chaos. "Y'all know what you're doing, so take me along for the ride," he quipped to the outlet about his openness to grabbing his hosting duties by the horns.
His star continues to rise with new roles -- both confirmed and rumored
It came as no surprise when "Heated Rivalry" was renewed for a second season shortly after the massive success of its debut, but Connor Storrie has plenty of other projects lined up to keep his schedule booked and busy. In February 2026, he was cast in the A24 comedy film "Peaked" alongside Laura Dern, Molly Gordon, and Emma Mackey. Continuing with buzzy projects, there were even rumors that Storrie was being courted for an upcoming project with "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino. That rumor was made even juicier when actor Josh O'Connor reportedly dropped out of "Separate Rooms," a project Guadagnino had been working on.
Fans have also continued to fuel the rumor mill with fan casting; some have begged Hollywood to cast the physically fit actor as Achilles in an adaptation of the Madeline Miller novel "The Song of Achilles," while others have shouted their support for Storrie to step into his dancing shoes a la the late Patrick Swayze in the sequel to "Dirty Dancing" that was announced in development. But no matter the role, Storrie remains grateful to be included in the conversation and doing what he loves most: performing. "I just feel really lucky and so blessed right now to be doing the thing that I've always wanted to do," he gushed to The Hollywood Reporter. "All I want going forward is to keep having opportunities to work and be on set and enjoy the people and the experiences along the way."