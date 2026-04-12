The Head-Turning Transformation Of Heated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams is not afraid to show his pride in his roots. His mother is Korean and an interior designer who now coordinates transportation on film sets. His father has Dutch and British ties and is a mechanical engineer. Williams has even credited his father with providing inspiration for his portrayal of Shane Hollander on "Heated Rivalry." "My dad is on the spectrum, he knows it," Williams shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "...I love my dad to death, and I've always felt very connected to him. He has a sensitivity to him that is very boyish."

As for his mother, Williams has remarked about her initial skepticism regarding his career path. "She always thought it would be harder for me to break into film and acting because she hadn't really seen anyone [like me]...," he shared with The Permanent Press. "It's pretty new that Asians are leading films and T.V. in North America."

Beyond his heritage, he's also shown pride in his native Canada. He even made a surprise donation to the British Columbia Children's Hospital at the 2026 Golden Globes. When asked why he wanted to contribute a surprise $1,000 donation from sponsor Moet to the charity, he shared why the organization was important to him. "B.C. Children's Hospital kind of saved my life when I was a little baby, so selfishly if we could save some more babies over there, that would be great," he revealed to ET.