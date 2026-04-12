The Head-Turning Transformation Of Heated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams
From waiting tables in Canada to walking the runways of Milan, "Heated Rivalry" actor Hudson Williams experienced a seismic rise to fame after starring opposite Connor Storrie in the Crave/HBOMax hit in 2025. But his time as one of the "It Boys" of Hollywood didn't completely come overnight. He honed his craft in his native Canada, explored different avenues of talent, and even now, continues to reflect on the quick-changing world of fame he suddenly found himself thrust into.
But even with his sudden rise to fame, Williams tries to take everything in stride, both the good and the bad. "It doesn't feel like anything you could prepare for," he shared of fame on the "Shut Up Evan" podcast. "It's a different existence now, not based on worth or whatever quality of human. But it's a different life." We think that this rising star won't become one of those famous actors you barely hear about anytime soon.
He balanced arts and sports growing up
Hudson Williams spent his childhood in Canada channeling both his inner athlete and actor. Like other athletes who turned to Hollywood careers, he focused on his physicality throughout all of his pursuits. Growing up, he attended a performing arts high school where he practiced dance, theatre, and music, while his extracurriculars included basketball and mixed martial arts. After a while, the toll that the athletics took on his body started to wear him down, and he pivoted to a more arts-focused career path. "I picked art so I could act, draw, and dance," Williams told Wonderland Magazine. "I didn't really want to sing. I'm okay at singing, but I'm not very good. But I love dancing and performing. I loved painting and drawing."
Even as he grew, it was hard for Williams to escape his sportsman side. His father was one figure in his life who continued to entourage his son to focus on his physical fitness, particularly when it comes to weightlifting. "My dad always kept me in the gym since I was like, 6," the actor noted to Men's Health. "There's, like, videos of him trying to put weights in my hand!" Eventually, Williams was able to find the right balance of the two — with his competitive streak still running strong. "I want to get bigger, juicier, thicker — I want to get big a** shoulders," he described to the outlet about his continued fitness goals. "I want to put on 10 pounds of muscle."
He's shown pride in his heritage (and family) from the get-go
Hudson Williams is not afraid to show his pride in his roots. His mother is Korean and an interior designer who now coordinates transportation on film sets. His father has Dutch and British ties and is a mechanical engineer. Williams has even credited his father with providing inspiration for his portrayal of Shane Hollander on "Heated Rivalry." "My dad is on the spectrum, he knows it," Williams shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "...I love my dad to death, and I've always felt very connected to him. He has a sensitivity to him that is very boyish."
As for his mother, Williams has remarked about her initial skepticism regarding his career path. "She always thought it would be harder for me to break into film and acting because she hadn't really seen anyone [like me]...," he shared with The Permanent Press. "It's pretty new that Asians are leading films and T.V. in North America."
Beyond his heritage, he's also shown pride in his native Canada. He even made a surprise donation to the British Columbia Children's Hospital at the 2026 Golden Globes. When asked why he wanted to contribute a surprise $1,000 donation from sponsor Moet to the charity, he shared why the organization was important to him. "B.C. Children's Hospital kind of saved my life when I was a little baby, so selfishly if we could save some more babies over there, that would be great," he revealed to ET.
In college, his acting and directing made strides
Among the celebrities with surprisingly impressive college degrees, Hudson Williams is among those who focused on fine-tuning his craft first and foremost. In 2020, he moved to Vancouver to attend Langara College, where he earned a certificate in acting from the school's Film Arts Program. "I owe a lot to Langara," he gushed to The Permanent Rain Press. "It gave me a lot of friends for life and a lot of experience and tools to... enter the film industry."
Specifically, Williams learned the dynamics behind both acting and filmmaking while studying as a student. During his eight month study, he acted in several short films and online pieces that are posted to the Langara College Film Arts YouTube Channel. Even as his time as a student died down, his creative mind only expanded. He continued to make his own short films, which are housed on his YouTube channel. These include the short "Soakers" and "Snow Angel," Williams' first short film, a crime-thriller revolving around a man who gets involved with a drug dealer's clientele. No matter what the genre, Williams maintains that it takes a team to make a film. "... Your sound guy is just as important as your number one, who's just as important as your gaffer. So many things need to go perfectly just to have a good movie."
Just before his big break, he was living the struggling actor lifestyle
Like many celebs that ended up in totally regular jobs, Hudson Williams found himself waiting tables while he waited for his big break post-college. While he was living in Vancouver, he was a waiter at The Old Spaghetti Factory in New Westminster, British Columbia. In his down time, he continued to finesse his short film projects and audition for roles.
He may have been living paycheck to paycheck, but at the time, Williams was content to continue the grind until that big break came — even if the overall cost of living was higher than in other places. "Vancouver is more expensive than Los Angeles, so it was very hard," he said of his waiting days to The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a great outlook. In a lot of ways, it was a lot easier than what it's like now."
He did book a few small roles in television films and shows like "Allegiance" and "Surface of Blood," and even appeared as a guest star in the NBC show "Tracker." But even with all of the hard work he was putting into both his day job and dream job, Williams still had a feeling that there was something on the horizon for him. "I'm not better than [waiting tables], but I do feel I'm good enough at acting that I should be reaping some reward for it," he recalled.
His career skyrocketed with Heated Rivalry
After being cast as perfectionistic hockey player Shane Hollander in the Canadian television series "Heated Rivalry," that dream of Hudson Williams' officially became reality. The steamy gay romance series was an immediate blockbuster hit for both Canadian streamer Crave and HBOMax, which added the Crave series to its platform in late 2025. Opposite Texas-born actor Connor Storrie as the bold Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov, audiences worldwide clamored for the on-screen couple's magnetic chemistry.
As for his role in the sexy series, Williams maintains he was surprised by the fervor held for both the show and its basis, the book series by author Rachel Reid. "Reading it, the heart permeates way past it," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It supersedes the sex and the level of intimacy, and these characters really stay with you after you read them." Their on-screen chemistry even translated into another project together: the erotic gay romantasy series "Ember & Ice" for queer-based audio platform Quinn.
One of the most impressive parts of this burst into the Hollywood stratosphere is Williams and Storrie's real-life connection, something that Williams says is an anchor for him as he navigates newfound fame. "I have one of my best friends for life right beside me through it all, which is already a luxury that a lot of actors don't get," he gushed. "I'm sure I would've probably had a smaller appetite for the amount of stuff we're doing if I didn't have him through this."
He and co-star Connor Storrie's chemistry lit up on and off screen
Whether it was behind-the-scenes or watching from home, audiences knew one thing for certain: The chemistry between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie is out of this world. It endeared them to millions, especially as they contributed a number of amazing interviews that arguably helped skyrocket their careers. "There would be no show without them," "Heated Rivalry" creator Jacob Tierney told GQ. "This chemistry, this is it. That's what we're here for. That's what the popcorn's for." From the show's premiere in the fall of 2025 on, the two were virtually inescapable, even walking side by side carrying Olympic torches at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Williams credits Storrie for boosting his own self-confidence, both on and off screen. "If Connor was so good at what he does, maybe if I'm almost as good as that, then I must be pretty OK," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
Even while their chemistry lit up screens, the hyper-focus on the pair also gave way to some darker feelings, including online feedback so intense that it caused Williams to delete his social media platforms in order to maintain his health. Both have spoken about how this quick, catastrophic rise in popularity has affected their mental health, with some comparing it to Beatlemania or the pandemonium around K-pop group BTS. "There's an element of that's not another human, that's a celebrity," he reflected to Variety. "We feel very always on defense."
He signed with CAA and became an immediate It Boy
In the aftermath of his sudden rise to fame, Hudson Williams continued to find himself elevated through a series of classic Hollywood success tactics. He signed with lauded talent agency CAA in December 2025, where he immediately began to see an influx of potential projects coming his way. While it was an exciting prospect after years of waiting tables (and for his big break), Williams has admitted that this new chapter has become a bit daunting. "What do we say no to before really giving it the full time of day?," he described his script-picking process to Variety. "Because I simply do not have the time if I just sat and read everything to finish all these scripts in time to give an answer to these people."
He also dipped his toe into the world of fashion, strutting his stuff on the Dsquared2 runway during the 2026 Milan Fashion Week. He was also announced as a new ambassador for Balenciaga in 2026. He even co-hosted a 2026 Lunar New Year-centered event for New York Fashion Week alongside "Bridgerton" star Yerin Ha and designers including Prabal Gurung. But with his busy schedule getting even busier, he has reaffirmed that it's still just as important to take time for himself. "My time and energy is my biggest luxury now and both can be taken away from me pretty quick so it's important to guard both with a strict priority list," he revealed to GQ.
His star has continued to shine worldwide and in his native Canada
We may not yet know how Hudson Williams spent his first big paycheck, but 2026 started a big year for the "Heated Rivalry" star. In the aftermath of the first season of the hit show, he began to land more roles and preparing to show off his wide range of skills. From joining forces with "Teen Wolf" actor Dylan O'Brien for a new thriller from director Sofia Banzhaf to headlining a new drama series at Crave (the same streamer as "Heated Rivalry") opposite "The Matrix" star Carrie-Ann Moss, Williams is staying booked and busy. He's also made sure to show off his Canadian pride, especially during a cheeky moment with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
But even with his career just starting and the future ahead shining brightly, the actor tries to keep himself grounded by returning to himself through journaling. Using the method as a way to both script new projects and keep as a reflection for his older self, he holds that keeping this sense of self at the forefront is something that will matter the most in the end. "How you show up as a person matters more than anything else," he shared in an interview with "Heated Rivalry" co-star Sophie Nélisse for Wonderland. "I use my friends and family as a metric. Am I being an a**hole? Let's make sure I'm staying kind."