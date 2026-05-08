Ben Stiller Pokes Fun At His Met Gala Date With Christine Taylor: 'I Didn't Wanna Cancel'

It sure seemed like Ben Stiller had someplace else he'd rather be than at the 2026 Met Gala with his wife, Christine Taylor. The beloved actor, who hasn't attended "fashion's Super Bowl" since 2016, had to skip the New York Knicks versus the Philadelphia 76ers playoff game in favor of a date night with Taylor on the first Monday of May. "Access Hollywood" filmed Stiller en route to the event, getting into his car as someone from behind the camera shouted, "Let's go [New York] Knicks!" (via Instagram). Naturally, this caught his attention. "Oh right, yeah," the "Zoolander" star agreed, before admitting, "I wish I was there." Stiller was serious about not wanting to go too. "For me, as a fan, I wanted to be at that Knicks game more than anything," he later acknowledged on "The Pat McAfee Show." But unfortunately, his hands were tied.

"As a fan I wanted to be at that Knicks game more than anything.. I was invited to the Met Gala three months ago and I didn't wanna cancel on our friend.. We wore our Knicks colors and I was watching on my phone" ~ @BenStiller #PMSLive https://t.co/rh6Slr3Ywv pic.twitter.com/to3s6kt30Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 7, 2026

A friend of Stiller's had invited both him and Taylor to the Met Gala three months in advance. Not wanting to bail on their host, the "Meet the Parents" star, who typically organizes his schedule to accommodate the Knicks season and post-season, honored the commitment. But he almost didn't. The night before, the actor was on the fence about going and even thought about canceling at the last minute. "I said to Christine, 'I think I'm gonna get some sh** for this. And you know, I don't know what to do about it,'" Stiller recalled (he was right; tons of fans online roasted the A-lister for choosing the Met Gala over the Knicks). "And she said, 'Look, we have to do it. It's our friend. We made this commitment. There's nothing to do." And that was that.