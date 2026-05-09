Jamie Lynn Sigler's First Marriage Was Just As Rocky As A Sopranos Script

In a new memoir, former "The Sopranos" star Jamie Lynn Sigler revealed the heartbreaking truth about her first marriage. Before she tied the knot with current husband Cutter Dykstra, Sigler was married to Abraxas "AJ" Discala from 2003 to 2005, during her run on the hit HBO series. As she detailed in her book, "And So It Is...: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope," Discala had been shady on multiple fronts, which came to light when she started deep-diving into her finances at the tail-end of their relationship. As the actor was reaching the dissolution of her marriage, she hired a lawyer and a forensic accountant to get a detailed account of her finances. That's when Sigler discovered Discala had been pulling off a mobster move by taking money for himself.

"There are hundreds of thousands of dollars missing," her accountant revealed (via InTouch). According to Sigler, when she was paid for her work on "The Sopranos," it first went into her business account. Then a sum would be transferred to a personal account she shared with Discala. Apparently, he repeatedly would wait "a week or so" before skimming from the top and transferring some of that money into his own account.

Besides the egregious theft, the former "The Sopranos" cast member had other dark secrets from her marriage to Discala. "I understood I was not going to survive much longer if I stayed in that marriage," she told Us Weekly in April. "I think our relationship was really toxic and complicated," Sigler added. The wildest part of the story, though, is that what Discala took from Sigler was peanuts compared to the crimes he got busted for years after the two divorced.