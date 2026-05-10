The Turbulent Love Life Behind Golden Age Icon Doris Day

Although she'd had an on/off dalliance with radio presenter Fred Foster, Doris Day's first serious relationship was with Al Jorden, the trombonist who she performed alongside in Barney Rapp's big band. But it's fair to say it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

"He's a creep and I wouldn't go out with him if they were giving away gold nuggets at the movie!" Day allegedly remarked (via The Standard) after first being asked out to the movie theater by Jorden as a 16-year-old. It's not known exactly what inspired the future Hollywood star to give the musician, seven years her senior, a chance. Even when she started to thaw toward him, willingly sharing a car with him to and from each show, she still found him incredibly dour. And her mother didn't like him all that much, either.

Day's dream of becoming the ideal housewife convinced her to take things to the next level. Not that Jorden was appreciative. During their early days as a couple, he'd continually berate her, particularly when it came to the messy way she ate hamburgers. And he nearly killed them both during a jaunt along the Ohio River when the speedboat he was steering flipped into the water at high speed. Despite pleas from the family and friends who recognized Jorden wasn't marriage material, Day still ended up saying "I do."