Inside Cher's Relationship With Her Son Chaz Bono

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there's been much written about the tragic story of Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman, that's also been the case for her other child, Chaz Bono, who's also experienced some tragic moments in his life. Chaz, of course, is Cher's first child, resulting from her marriage to Sonny Bono.

Born in 1969, Chaz was too young to understand the upheaval that was going on during his parents' marriage at that time. As a pop duo, Sonny & Cher racked up a string of hits in the mid-1960s, highlighted by their 1965 No. 1 smash "I Got You Babe." By the end of the decade, though, they'd made that awkward showbiz transition from next big thing to washed-up has-beens. No longer entertaining thousands in theaters and stadiums, the duo had been reduced to performing in nightclubs, sometimes to as few as four people. Meanwhile, they'd tweaked their act to add a healthy dose of spousal comedy to the mix, which proved to be a genius move when that low point led them to television in 1971 with the premiere of "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour."

The show proved to be a huge hit, propelling Sonny & Cher back to the upper rungs of the showbiz ladder — until their untimely divorce caused their TV partnership to crumble — among the celebrity scandals that completely rocked the 1970s. At that time, young Chaz was at the center of it all, experiencing his parents' triumphs and travails through the lens of childhood. Through it all, Chaz has remained tight with his mom, although there's no question they've experienced their ups and downs over the years. That's abundantly clear when taking a look inside Cher's relationship with her son.