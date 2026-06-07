Johnny Carson Lost A Fortune In His Third Divorce (& His Spotless Reputation)

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The following article includes discussions of addiction.

Johnny Carson was married four times and divorced thrice. With that much experience under his belt, one would expect the late talk show host to have learned a thing or two about the legal process involved. Yet, he lost a massive fortune in his third and last divorce. When his divorce to Joanna Holland was finalized in 1985, she walked away with an estimated $20 million in combined assets, including properties and luxury cars. In today's world, that would amount to nearly $62 million.

If this wasn't enough, Holland was also awarded $35,000 a month in spousal support, a hefty amount for us mere mortals but not for Carson's estranged third wife. She had actually asked for a whopping $220,000 a month, so $35,000 might have sounded like a good deal to Carson. Holland's lawyer, Arthur Crowley, was pretty proud of his work throughout the proceedings. After reaching a temporary deal with Carson's legal team a year earlier, Crowley boasted about the $2 million in cash and $41,000 a month in spousal support he secured for his client. "It's the biggest divorce deal I ever heard of," he told UPI in 1984.

Even though the deal was temporary, Crowley celebrated the cumulative wins since Holland filed for divorce in March 1983. "It really amounts to $2.5 million, counting the $500,000 I got for her three months ago," he continued. He had good reason to boast. To this day, Carson's divorce from Holland ranks among the most expensive celebrity divorces. Still, when the iconic talk show host died in 2005, he was worth $200 million, so the divorce didn't exactly break him.