The Filming Of HGTV's 2000s Hit Designed To Sell Wasn't Immune To Reality TV Tricks

While reality television centered around real estate might seem as "real" as it can get, that's not always the case. What makes reality television in general so compelling is often the soft massaging and molding producers do to turn a rather boring scenario into something filled with drama from start to finish. HGTV television shows, of course, aren't known for their high-stakes arguments or storylines, like reality shows starring celebrities are, but instead provide something refreshing to viewers interested in all things home and garden. It might not look like it needs it, but even shows centered around remodeling a house can't avoid reality television finagling that goes too far.

On HGTV's "Designed to Sell," which originally starred host Clive Pearse and designer Lisa LaPorta, homeowners looking to sell had a $2000 budget to remodel their home in time for an open house. The series aired from 2004 to 2011, providing an inside look at how to get your house looking irresistible to potential buyers. The setup appeared straightforward enough, but according to participants, one major element of "Designed to Sell" was often faked for the cameras, something common on many reality TV shows.

One anonymous participant told Hooked on Houses that a majority of the show "is just for the cameras," including the open house that occurs at the end of each episode. In her case, she wasn't planning on selling immediately, but in the upcoming year. Her open house on the show was made up of family and friends, including her mother. "It's funny to see my mom talking about how she loves the makeover and wants to buy our house," she said.