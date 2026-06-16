Ringo Starr's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

While Ringo Starr is a familiar face to many as the drummer for The Beatles, not to mention his impressive solo music career, he also has some talented children who most people don't know much about. After getting married to his first wife, Maureen Cox, in 1965, the couple welcomed three children. First came sons Zak and Jason Starkey, with the couple's only daughter, Lee Starkey, born in 1970. Although she hasn't spent too much time in the public eye, based on what we've seen over the years, Lee has grown up to be a beautiful woman, looking like the perfect mix of her parents.

Despite having such a famous father, Lee has lived quite a private life. She occasionally attends events in support of Starr or stuff happening in the world of fashion and music in London, but isn't in the spotlight often. Even with so few photos of Lee, it's easy to see that she inherited her parents' good looks. Her intense eyes are just like her mother's, as is her rounder face shape. Meanwhile, her smile seems to be all Starr.

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Lee wore her hair dark for most of her upbringing, taking on an edgier look that made her similarities to Starr and Cox more striking. At one point, she even experimented with pink hair. As an adult, Lee has taken to keeping her hair some shade of blond. Her brothers might basically be twins to Starr, but Lee looks more like a blend of their parents. In 2009, Lee also passed on her genes to her kids, Smokey, Jakamo, and Ruby (pictured above with Lee), who are three of eight grandchildren Starr has. Lee welcomed the triplets with ex-Kasabian and Beady Eye guitarist Jay Mehler.