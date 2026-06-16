Ringo Starr's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous
While Ringo Starr is a familiar face to many as the drummer for The Beatles, not to mention his impressive solo music career, he also has some talented children who most people don't know much about. After getting married to his first wife, Maureen Cox, in 1965, the couple welcomed three children. First came sons Zak and Jason Starkey, with the couple's only daughter, Lee Starkey, born in 1970. Although she hasn't spent too much time in the public eye, based on what we've seen over the years, Lee has grown up to be a beautiful woman, looking like the perfect mix of her parents.
Despite having such a famous father, Lee has lived quite a private life. She occasionally attends events in support of Starr or stuff happening in the world of fashion and music in London, but isn't in the spotlight often. Even with so few photos of Lee, it's easy to see that she inherited her parents' good looks. Her intense eyes are just like her mother's, as is her rounder face shape. Meanwhile, her smile seems to be all Starr.
Lee wore her hair dark for most of her upbringing, taking on an edgier look that made her similarities to Starr and Cox more striking. At one point, she even experimented with pink hair. As an adult, Lee has taken to keeping her hair some shade of blond. Her brothers might basically be twins to Starr, but Lee looks more like a blend of their parents. In 2009, Lee also passed on her genes to her kids, Smokey, Jakamo, and Ruby (pictured above with Lee), who are three of eight grandchildren Starr has. Lee welcomed the triplets with ex-Kasabian and Beady Eye guitarist Jay Mehler.
Ringo Starr's daughter Lee Starkey followed in her parents' footsteps into a creative field
Ringo Starr and Lee Starkey's mother, Maureen Cox, split in 1975, and the Beatles member married his second wife, Barbara Bach, in 1981. Lee is close with her stepmother, and she was at the couple's wedding alongside her stepsister, Francesca Gregorini. In the years after, Lee faced some personal struggles. Her mother died from cancer in late 1994, and not long after that, Lee had her own health issues. She underwent surgery in 1995 to have a brain tumor, known as an ependymoma, removed. Starr canceled his tour to stay by her side through the ordeal. Lee's brain tumor returned in 2001. She and her family went back to the same hospital for treatment, and Lee made it through.
But during all of this, Lee explored her passions and found a home in fashion. As an adult, she works as a makeup artist and fashion designer, a similar area as her late hairdresser mother. Her love for fashion started young, and she opened a boutique called Planet Alice in the 1990s, although it didn't last long. She showed off her personality in her own style as well, with Lee rocking eclectic outfits when she attended events with her family. She's even went to fashion shows with Starr's friend and former band member, Paul McCartney.
As Lee keeps her personal life rather private, not much is known about her beyond her career and immediate family. Her longtime partner, Jay Mehler, seems similarly private, although he occasionally collaborates with the London guitar shop, No.Tom Guitars, showing up on its Instagram and trying out instruments. Starkey mentioned that their triplets had an interest in music, telling the Daily Mail in 2017, "They started learning a couple of years ago. Jakamo's doing drums, Smokey's doing drums and guitar, and Ruby's doing piano."