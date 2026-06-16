Why Fans Rank This 1970s Rita Moreno Role As Their Least Favorite

Rita Moreno is a Hollywood trailblazer, becoming the first Latina to achieve EGOT status at a time when actors of Latin American heritage were barely accepted at all. She proved to have the talent and the charisma needed to capture American audiences. But not all of her roles became fan favorites. In fact, her guest appearances on "The Rockford Files" completely ruined the episodes she was in for some. In the popular '70s NBC detective drama, Moreno played the recurring character of Rita Capkovic, a sweet sex worker who sometimes acted as a police informant.

There are many reasons fans took issue with the loquacious character, ranging from vague annoyance to issues with her characterization. "She's overbearing and way too needy," a Facebook user wrote in a February 2026 post. Another had a more specific problem that speaks to the enduring issue of how violence against women is portrayed in films and series. Referring to a scene in Season 6, Episode 8, in which Moreno's character goes to Jim Rockford's trailer after being severely beaten by her pimp, a second Facebook user pointed out how the scene romanticized the violent act.

"He's helping her with her bruises and kissing on her and says 'give me a little kiss.' That just seems so inappropriate at the time. Really weird for a woman who is beaten up like that," the netizen argued. Others agreed that the violence against Rita Capkovic clashed with the show's general vibe. "[It] added a dark feeling to the otherwise comedic feel of 'Rockford,'" another user wrote. The character may have had issues seen with a modern lens, but Moreno received acclaim for her acting.