Why Fans Rank This 1970s Rita Moreno Role As Their Least Favorite
Rita Moreno is a Hollywood trailblazer, becoming the first Latina to achieve EGOT status at a time when actors of Latin American heritage were barely accepted at all. She proved to have the talent and the charisma needed to capture American audiences. But not all of her roles became fan favorites. In fact, her guest appearances on "The Rockford Files" completely ruined the episodes she was in for some. In the popular '70s NBC detective drama, Moreno played the recurring character of Rita Capkovic, a sweet sex worker who sometimes acted as a police informant.
There are many reasons fans took issue with the loquacious character, ranging from vague annoyance to issues with her characterization. "She's overbearing and way too needy," a Facebook user wrote in a February 2026 post. Another had a more specific problem that speaks to the enduring issue of how violence against women is portrayed in films and series. Referring to a scene in Season 6, Episode 8, in which Moreno's character goes to Jim Rockford's trailer after being severely beaten by her pimp, a second Facebook user pointed out how the scene romanticized the violent act.
"He's helping her with her bruises and kissing on her and says 'give me a little kiss.' That just seems so inappropriate at the time. Really weird for a woman who is beaten up like that," the netizen argued. Others agreed that the violence against Rita Capkovic clashed with the show's general vibe. "[It] added a dark feeling to the otherwise comedic feel of 'Rockford,'" another user wrote. The character may have had issues seen with a modern lens, but Moreno received acclaim for her acting.
Rita Moreno has a different take on her Rockford Files character
Many modern users may have rightfully taken issue with how the sex worker and her storyline were portrayed. But Rita Capkovic was well-received by fans of "The Rockford Files" at the time. At least, that's the impression Rita Moreno had. "People would say to me, 'I love that character, you should do a series about her.' ... People loved her so much they forgot she was a hooker," she told Variety in 2016. The critics obviously liked it, too. In 1978, Moreno won an Emmy for guest-starring in "The Rockford Files."
While there may be issues today, the old-school Hollywood star was praised back then for bringing depth to a character that could have easily fallen into the stereotypical trope of the sex worker with a heart of gold. That's what Moreno always set out to do with her characters, as the actor was renowned for refusing stereotypical roles. In fact, that's why she went so long before landing another film role after starring in "West Side Story."
Despite winning an Oscar for the movie, Moreno continued to be offered only stereotypical Latina characters. Her TV roles gave her the freedom to show off her broad range. "One of the nicest things [about 'Rockford'] is they actually allowed me to improvise here and there," she told Variety. And while some modern viewers dislike her role, others agree with Moreno. "She is phenomenal. The character is supposed to be a little 'too much,' but also a sweet person," a Facebook user defended in 2024.