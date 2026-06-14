Gorgeous At Every Age: The Evolution Of Desperate Housewives Star Marcia Cross

Marcia Cross has attained a rare status in the hierarchy of Hollywood actors, especially in the world of television. Over the course of a decades-long career, she has appeared in hundreds of TV episodes spanning dozens of popular series. Along the way, she popularized not one but two of the medium's most iconic characters — Dr. Kimberly Shaw from the original "Melrose Place" and, most notably, Bree Van de Kamp from "Desperate Housewives." It's an incredible evolution given Cross' humble beginnings as a timid child growing up in small-town Massachusetts.

Thankfully, she was inspired by her sixth-grade teacher to take the plunge when she was prodded to participate in a stage adaptation of "The Witch of Blackbird Pond." It was an experience that proved to be a revelation for the actor. "She pushed me and out it all came. It felt great," Cross said of the experience in a 2023 Forbes interview. "I thought, I want to do that." Cross continued honing her craft, studying acting at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, and, eventually, becoming one of television's best-known faces. Here are the photos and facts that chronicle the "Desperate Housewives" star's evolution over her years in Tinseltown.