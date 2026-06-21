Johnny Cash's Complicated Relationship History

In what became one of the most scandalous affairs in music history, Johnny Cash and June Carter's coupling played a huge part in the end of Cash's first marriage to Vivian Liberto. While Cash and Carter's relationship also went through its own tumultuous times, their stars continued to rise at an exponential level.

Carter herself was skeptical about her feelings for Cash, though this ultimately didn't stop her from succumbing. "I didn't want to fall in love with him, didn't mean to fall in love with him," she revealed in archival footage featured in the documentary "June" (via Country Living). "I was scared to death of him. ... I wouldn't even admit it to myself for a long time." Those feelings ultimately inspired her to co-write what became one of Cash's most iconic songs, "Ring of Fire." As for Cash? He was head over heels for Carter from the start. "You influence me for the better," he once wrote to Carter in one of their now infamous love letters (via Rolling Stone). "You're the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence."

While some accounts of their relationship have portrayed it as a star-crossed affair (including the Oscar-winning film "Walk the Line"), Liberto herself has refuted the idea that it was quite so happy-go-lucky. Recalling a backstage encounter between the two women, Liberto reportedly said that Carter was less than angelic. "[Liberto] wanted people to know June went after Johnny," said Ann Sharpsteen, who co-authored Liberto's memoir with her (via Ventura County Star). "That was where most of her pain and anger rested all these years."