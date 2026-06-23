Who Is Ilia Topuria's Ex-Wife? All About Giorgina Uzcategui Badell

Giorgina Uzcategui (who also goes by Giorgina Uzcategui Badell) is best known for her former marriage to UFC fighter Ilia Topuria, but she has also made a name for herself online. Topuria's ex-wife has amassed a large following on Instagram, where she posts influencer-esque lifestyle snaps. In addition to showcasing her lavish living, Uzcategui posts pics and vids of her daughter Giorgina, who is nicknamed "Gio." The former couple welcomed their daughter in August 2024, and when Gio was only seven days old, Uzcategui posted an Instagram carousel showing off the newborn.

In addition to being a mother, Uzcategui is also an entrepreneur. She runs the company Future&, which was founded in 2022 and specializes in alkaline water systems and home renovation services. Uzcategui is also an ambassador for the nonprofit Seeds of Life Foundation. According to its Instagram page, the organization offers "support to victims of verbal, physical, sexual abuse & sexual exploitation." When she was still married to Topuria, Uzcategui put her finance studies from Miami Dade College to work. "My husband focuses on the sports, while I handle the entire business structure of our family, including financial and legal aspects," she wrote on her since-edited LinkedIn page (via Heavy).

Uzcategui didn't just help with the books when she was married to Topuria; she also used her online platform to offer support. Following his UFC 308 win, Uzcategui took to Instagram to praise her then-husband's resolve. "The road to victory is not difficult ... it is SUPER difficult," she wrote (via The Athlete Lifestyle). "Never stop believing that victory belongs to you and on the way to achieving it, every stone or stumble will have forged also a better version of you," Uzcategui added. Those gushing sentiments did not last. Unfortunately for Topuria, he's an athlete whose relationship went down in flames, as he and Uzcategui had a contentious divorce that impacted his career.