Who Is Ilia Topuria's Ex-Wife? All About Giorgina Uzcategui Badell
Giorgina Uzcategui (who also goes by Giorgina Uzcategui Badell) is best known for her former marriage to UFC fighter Ilia Topuria, but she has also made a name for herself online. Topuria's ex-wife has amassed a large following on Instagram, where she posts influencer-esque lifestyle snaps. In addition to showcasing her lavish living, Uzcategui posts pics and vids of her daughter Giorgina, who is nicknamed "Gio." The former couple welcomed their daughter in August 2024, and when Gio was only seven days old, Uzcategui posted an Instagram carousel showing off the newborn.
In addition to being a mother, Uzcategui is also an entrepreneur. She runs the company Future&, which was founded in 2022 and specializes in alkaline water systems and home renovation services. Uzcategui is also an ambassador for the nonprofit Seeds of Life Foundation. According to its Instagram page, the organization offers "support to victims of verbal, physical, sexual abuse & sexual exploitation." When she was still married to Topuria, Uzcategui put her finance studies from Miami Dade College to work. "My husband focuses on the sports, while I handle the entire business structure of our family, including financial and legal aspects," she wrote on her since-edited LinkedIn page (via Heavy).
Uzcategui didn't just help with the books when she was married to Topuria; she also used her online platform to offer support. Following his UFC 308 win, Uzcategui took to Instagram to praise her then-husband's resolve. "The road to victory is not difficult ... it is SUPER difficult," she wrote (via The Athlete Lifestyle). "Never stop believing that victory belongs to you and on the way to achieving it, every stone or stumble will have forged also a better version of you," Uzcategui added. Those gushing sentiments did not last. Unfortunately for Topuria, he's an athlete whose relationship went down in flames, as he and Uzcategui had a contentious divorce that impacted his career.
A UFC opponent used the couple's breakup to taunt Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui settled their divorce in February 2026. Prior to that, the UFC fighter had stopped competing so he could get his personal life in order. "It's not a secret that I have gone through personal problems. And [that] I took the decision to stop my professional career," Topuria told the The U.S. Sun prior to returning to the octagon in June 2026. "Because all the time when I do something, professional wise, I want to be at my 100 per cent," he added. The financial details of the settlement were not released, but Topuria may be an athlete who lost a fortune in divorce, as it was reported that his ex-wife was granted the financial compensation she sought. It was also reported that the Georgian was among the celebs who lost the custody battle for their child, as Uzcategui was given custody — provided she did not relocate their daughter.
With the divorce in the rearview, Topuria geared up for UFC 250. His opponent, Justin Gaethje, seemingly used Topuria's very public breakup as fodder to taunt the fighter. "I couldn't imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes listening to him talk about himself," Gaethje told Fox Sports in June 2026. "And I can say this: I would leave him," Gaethje added with a grin.
Those comments struck a nerve with Topuria, who called out Geathje for crossing the line. While the two may have endured a messy divorce, Topuria still came to the defense of Uzcategui. "What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter," he wrote on X in June 2026.