Celebs Who Shaved Their Heads For A Role: See The Before & After Photos

There are many actors in Hollywood who love to get method with their acting and be fully immersed in a role. Some famous examples of this technique are both Jared Leto and Heath Ledger to play the Joker (in different movies), and Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview in "There Will Be Blood," along with his many other roles. Although other movie stars might not go that far with their craft, they're still willing to transform themselves in other ways for a part they're playing. This includes shaving their head, even when it's not necessarily required.

This has happened with many actors over the years, and it usually becomes an iconic moment in their career. From female stars who shaved their heads on-screen for part of the film's story to actors who buzzed off their wavy hair to play an intense, threatening type, the hair transformation is one thing fans usually remember, even years later.

For some celebrities, women in particular, this move is extra special because their hair, whatever color or style it is, is what they're known for. Imagine if Jennifer Aniston had shaved her head for a separate role while playing Rachel Green in "Friends," whose hair literally inspired a real-life trend. Spanning the 1990s to now, here are some of the most unexpected before-and-after looks from celebrities who shaved their heads for an exciting role.