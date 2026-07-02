Celebs Who Shaved Their Heads For A Role: See The Before & After Photos
There are many actors in Hollywood who love to get method with their acting and be fully immersed in a role. Some famous examples of this technique are both Jared Leto and Heath Ledger to play the Joker (in different movies), and Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview in "There Will Be Blood," along with his many other roles. Although other movie stars might not go that far with their craft, they're still willing to transform themselves in other ways for a part they're playing. This includes shaving their head, even when it's not necessarily required.
This has happened with many actors over the years, and it usually becomes an iconic moment in their career. From female stars who shaved their heads on-screen for part of the film's story to actors who buzzed off their wavy hair to play an intense, threatening type, the hair transformation is one thing fans usually remember, even years later.
For some celebrities, women in particular, this move is extra special because their hair, whatever color or style it is, is what they're known for. Imagine if Jennifer Aniston had shaved her head for a separate role while playing Rachel Green in "Friends," whose hair literally inspired a real-life trend. Spanning the 1990s to now, here are some of the most unexpected before-and-after looks from celebrities who shaved their heads for an exciting role.
Demi Moore chopped off her iconic hair for a daring role
In the 1980s and '90s, Demi Moore was known for her gorgeous long, dark brown hair. So when she shaved it all off to play Jordan O'Neill in "G.I. Jane," fans were absolutely shocked. However, no one could deny that she pulled the style off perfectly.
It was an unexpected yet impactful transformation, and it likely helped Moore go further into her character in the film. Even decades later, her daring decision to shave her head is still remembered as an iconic moment.
Charlize Theron embraced her transformation into the courageous Furiosa
For the grueling experience of filming the critically acclaimed film "Mad Max: Fury Road" as the character Furiosa, Charlize Theron shaved her blond hair all off. She originally did it herself, sharing video footage on X of when she took the buzzer to her head.
Theron later revealed that it was actually her idea for Furiosa to have a shaved head. Originally, the character was designed to have long, flowing hair, but Theron felt that logically, Furiosa would never deal with the upkeep, especially in the post-apocalyptic landscape of "Mad Max."
Bryan Cranston went from guy next door to drug dealer with a haircut
While the amount of hair lost to play Walter White might not seem like a lot compared to others on this list, it had a major effect on how actor Bryan Cranston was perceived. With just a quick shave, he went from the endearing dad on "Malcolm in the Middle" to a gritty antihero with questionable morals in "Breaking Bad."
When the show started in 2008, Cranston already had an impressive career, but he was generally known for comedic roles. Thanks to a little hair change — and his own talent — he was able to kickstart a whole new era of his career.
Natalie Portman shaved her head on camera to capture an authentic performance
Natalie Portman had one chance to get her performance right when she shaved her long hair off on camera for the 2005 film "V for Vendetta." Luckily, the talented actor had no problem putting on an amazing act with one take.
After filming finished, Portman rocked the shaved head look with elegance before her hair grew back. Long after the movie came out, fans still remember Portman's brave move and impressive acting for this role.
Karen Gillan shocked fans when she revealed she shaved her head for a Marvel film
Before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Karen Gillan was generally known for her long red hair and her role on the "Doctor Who" TV show. So when she took a wig off to reveal her bald head at San Diego Comic Con in 2013, it definitely threw people for a loop.
She ditched her beloved hair to become the blue alien character Nebula in the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy," and some people might argue that it was a big risk. It paid off, with Gillan securing her place in multiple Marvel movies to come.
Sigourney Weaver and her beloved character Ripley lost their hair in Alien 3
Fans of Sigourney Weaver and the "Alien" franchise were already very familiar with the actor's character Ellen Ripley and her voluminous hair when "Alien 3" came out in 1992. In the movie, Weaver and her character looked quite different, with a shaved head instead of her familiar hairstyle.
It was a bold choice but very fitting for the world of "Alien" and the much-loved protagonist. Considering how much of an action hero Ripley already was by the time "Alien 3" came around, the new look added some grit that upped the ante for her.
A small hair change helped James McAvoy play the lead in Split
James McAvoy is another actor whose small change in hairstyle made a big difference for his performance. In 2015, McAvoy shaved off his brown hair to play a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID) in the M. Night Shyamalan film "Split."
At this point in his career, McAvoy had arguably already proven his range. But the role in "Split" gave him the chance to essentially play multiple different characters at once, and it was a huge showcase of his talent. Considering the rave reviews he got, we'd say it was worth the haircut.
Joey King shaved all her hair off to accurately portray Gypsy Rose Blanchard
For the miniseries "The Act" in 2019, Joey King had the huge task of portraying a real person named Gypsy Rose Blanchard and doing her complicated life story justice. The show depicts Gypsy's relationship with her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who was harming her by making her act like she had illnesses and disabilities.
Gypsy's head was usually shaved, adding to the fake depiction of her as a sick child. Because of this, it was a key part of King's character on the show, and she had no problem shaving her own hair off to better play her.