Reddit Users Declare Their Favorite Talk Show Hosts Of The 1970s & One Thing Is Clear
The 1970s were a golden age for the rise of talk show hosts. Late-night television was growing, and many charismatic stars were born. These hosts were often quick-witted, funny, and looked good in front of the camera. Most importantly, they were great communicators who could resonate with the audience and talk to a variety of guests, including actors, musicians, athletes, directors, novelists, and much more. Some of these phenomenal hosts included Tom Snyder, Mike Douglas, Dick Cavett, Phil Donahue, and the legendary Johnny Carson.
These TV icons remain so widely celebrated that Reddit users took to a 2025 thread titled "Favorite TV talk show host of the 1970's?" to discuss their favorite hosts and why they love them. Many of these '70s favorites include talk show hosts you might not know died. As users failed to come to a consensus, the thread emphasized just how much talk show hosts were loved more during that decade compared to now. "Back then, they were all pretty good and entertaining. Different networks & time slots but to be honest, they were all good to excellent in my opinion. Keep in mind, this is pre-cable," one Reddit user said.
With so many talented hosts from the era to choose from, users struggled to pick favorites. "I miss all of them, but Tom Snyder has a special place in my heart," a Redditor declared. "He was a host, and a very good one, but in his heart he was always a broadcaster. He never forgot the folks behind the scenes, both at the network and at the affiliates." Another Redditor was stuck between multiple popular hosts. "Johnny at night, Mike Douglas in the afternoons. At least that was our house when I was a kid. I wish I'd been old enough to have seen Cavett and Snyder."
Talk show hosts were admired more in the '70s
While there are many dark secrets of late-night talk show hosts, they were highly revered in the '70s. One of these fan-favorite hosts was Dick Cavett of "The Dick Cavett Show," which ran for two whole decades from 1968 to 1988. He was known as a remarkable conversationalist who could bring out the best in his guests. "Cavett's show was always fascinating," a Reddit user recalled. "I loved watching him every night. You'd often have this terrific mash-up of guests who seemed to have nothing in common, and the greatest conversations would break out, and you'd hear things you'd never imagine. Cavett, who wasn't afraid of exploring ideas, would let them play out."
"I think Phil Donahue isn't respected nor remembered enough," another Redditor opined, bringing the talk show host into the fold. The host had an even longer run than Cavett, with "The Phil Donahue Show" airing for almost three decades from 1967 to 1995. Donahue had a reputation for pushing the envelope by discussing controversial topics. "I really liked Phil Donahue," another Reddit user agreed. "I got to be in the audience once. I was waiting for my husband to pick me up. Phil Donahue walks out. He's waiting for his driver so we we visit for a minute and then he took off. He started the conversation. He was a very nice guy."
Whether it was the likes of Cavett and Donahue or talk show host trailblazers like Johnny Carson, these Redditors can at least agree that the decade was a goldmine for talk show television. Unlike the talk show hosts who treat their staff like trash to this day, these '70s hosts clearly still have a special place in the hearts of public consciousness.