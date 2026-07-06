Reddit Users Declare Their Favorite Talk Show Hosts Of The 1970s & One Thing Is Clear

The 1970s were a golden age for the rise of talk show hosts. Late-night television was growing, and many charismatic stars were born. These hosts were often quick-witted, funny, and looked good in front of the camera. Most importantly, they were great communicators who could resonate with the audience and talk to a variety of guests, including actors, musicians, athletes, directors, novelists, and much more. Some of these phenomenal hosts included Tom Snyder, Mike Douglas, Dick Cavett, Phil Donahue, and the legendary Johnny Carson.

These TV icons remain so widely celebrated that Reddit users took to a 2025 thread titled "Favorite TV talk show host of the 1970's?" to discuss their favorite hosts and why they love them. Many of these '70s favorites include talk show hosts you might not know died. As users failed to come to a consensus, the thread emphasized just how much talk show hosts were loved more during that decade compared to now. "Back then, they were all pretty good and entertaining. Different networks & time slots but to be honest, they were all good to excellent in my opinion. Keep in mind, this is pre-cable," one Reddit user said.

With so many talented hosts from the era to choose from, users struggled to pick favorites. "I miss all of them, but Tom Snyder has a special place in my heart," a Redditor declared. "He was a host, and a very good one, but in his heart he was always a broadcaster. He never forgot the folks behind the scenes, both at the network and at the affiliates." Another Redditor was stuck between multiple popular hosts. "Johnny at night, Mike Douglas in the afternoons. At least that was our house when I was a kid. I wish I'd been old enough to have seen Cavett and Snyder."