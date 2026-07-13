Melanie Griffith Had A Sizeable Age Gap With First Husband Don Johnson

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson are just one of many Hollywood couples who fell in love despite the sizeable age gap between them. While an eight-year age gap may seem small compared to other stars, the ages they were when they first met will raise eyebrows. Griffith was only 14 years old when she met 22-year-old Johnson, who would soon become her first husband. They first met on the set of their satirical comedy "The Harrad Experiment" alongside Griffith's mother, Tippi Hedren. "We were in the stairwell of this Anheuser-Busch Estate waiting for a setup. We started chitchatting," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought he was the most beautiful person I'd ever seen," Griffith recalled.

There may be many celebrity couples with bigger age gaps than you thought, but the beginning of Griffith and Johnson's relationship was alarming to say the least. They moved in together when Griffith was still underage at only 15 years old. The pair quickly got engaged as soon as Griffith came of age on her 18th birthday. While this dynamic would be widely questioned, criticized, or even investigated today, those closest to the couple celebrated their unconventional love in the '70s. Griffith's mother ended up supporting the couple after admitting she felt "sheer panic" when she first realized her daughter fell head over heels for an older, adult man. "No two people were ever more in love in the world," Hedren told People.

In 1976, after she reached adulthood, Griffith and Johnson went to Las Vegas to get married. However, their marriage only lasted six months as they got divorced that very same year. But their love story did not end there. In fact, their turbulent relationship's many ups and downs later led them to have their famous daughter, Dakota Johnson.