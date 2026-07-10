Once-Popular '90s Star Looks Unrecognizable Years After Ditching Hollywood

Horror fans who remember Heather Donahue's bone-chilling performance in 1999's "The Blair Witch Project" may be surprised to see how different she looks after leaving her acting career behind. The film that helped define the found-footage genre terrified audiences and earned $250 million at the box office on a meager budget of $60,000. Unfortunately for Donahue and her co-stars, Michael C. Williams and Joshua Leonard, they were not heavily compensated — even though the trio improvised their own dialogue while also filming the entire movie. Years later, Donahue quit Hollywood in a blaze of glory. She literally set the majority of her belongings on fire before starting anew — except for her iconic "Blair Witch" wardrobe. "The flannel shirt I gave to a homeless man," Donahue told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2012. "I still have cap," she added, about the hat her character wore.

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Even though she walked away from the public eye, Donahue remained active on social media. Over 25 years after she starred in "The Blair Witch Project," the former actor was unrecognizable as she embraced a natural look. To celebrate the new year, Donahue uploaded a snap to her Facebook page in January 2025 that showcased how her once-dark=brown long hair had gone completely gray.

Donahue may have left acting behind, but in June 2024, she and her "BWP" co-stars made headlines when they publicly called out how the studio Artisan Entertainment had mistreated them. She recalled how the studio used her likeness, but she remained one of the lowest-paid actors of the '90s. "At that point I thought to myself, 'If this is what success looks like, I would like to get out of this business,'" she told Variety. Even after working in a completely new field, Donahue still had issues with Hollywood.