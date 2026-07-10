Once-Popular '90s Star Looks Unrecognizable Years After Ditching Hollywood
Horror fans who remember Heather Donahue's bone-chilling performance in 1999's "The Blair Witch Project" may be surprised to see how different she looks after leaving her acting career behind. The film that helped define the found-footage genre terrified audiences and earned $250 million at the box office on a meager budget of $60,000. Unfortunately for Donahue and her co-stars, Michael C. Williams and Joshua Leonard, they were not heavily compensated — even though the trio improvised their own dialogue while also filming the entire movie. Years later, Donahue quit Hollywood in a blaze of glory. She literally set the majority of her belongings on fire before starting anew — except for her iconic "Blair Witch" wardrobe. "The flannel shirt I gave to a homeless man," Donahue told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2012. "I still have cap," she added, about the hat her character wore.
Even though she walked away from the public eye, Donahue remained active on social media. Over 25 years after she starred in "The Blair Witch Project," the former actor was unrecognizable as she embraced a natural look. To celebrate the new year, Donahue uploaded a snap to her Facebook page in January 2025 that showcased how her once-dark=brown long hair had gone completely gray.
Donahue may have left acting behind, but in June 2024, she and her "BWP" co-stars made headlines when they publicly called out how the studio Artisan Entertainment had mistreated them. She recalled how the studio used her likeness, but she remained one of the lowest-paid actors of the '90s. "At that point I thought to myself, 'If this is what success looks like, I would like to get out of this business,'" she told Variety. Even after working in a completely new field, Donahue still had issues with Hollywood.
Heather Donahue's harsh response to the reboot
Once she left Hollywood behind, Heather Donahue wound up pursuing a career as a marijuana grower. That led to her also writing a memoir about her career transition titled, "Growgirl: How My Life After the Blair Witch Went to Pot," which was released in 2012. At the time, Donahue gave interviews that offered insight into how her physical appearance shaped her time as an actor. "I was never the beautiful one. I was never going to be that starlet," she told the Daily Beast in January 2012. "I was reading for a lot of best-friend roles, and I didn't find it very satisfying," she added.
Not only did Donahue feel limited to minor roles, but even her breakout starring role in "The Blair Witch Project" failed to produce major dividends. "I had an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer where I said something like, I'm the poorest famous person in America right now," she told Variety in June 2024 alongside her "Blair Witch" co-stars. That interview took place after Lionsgate (who now owned the "Blair Witch" property) announced it was creating a reboot of the franchise. Even though Donahue was an actor who disappeared from Hollywood, this was unwelcome news, as she believed the studio would circumvent the original "Blair Witch" trio.
As the reboot rolled along, outlets posted news about the movie's production, which included a viral Facebook post using Donahue's famous confessional scene in the 1999 movie. Donahue responded to the post on her own Facebook account. "There's seems to be some willful confusion about my involvement with the reboot," she wrote. "I want to clarify that I am not participating," Donahue continued, adding that the studio had approached her, but she felt uncomfortable agreeing to its terms.