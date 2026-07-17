The Young And The Restless Characters You'd Hate To Know In Real Life

Part of the appeal of daytime soaps like "The Young and the Restless" is that the drama makes whatever you're dealing with in real life look like a walk in the park. Work got you down? At least your new intern isn't your secret relative hell-bent on destroying your family legacy. Dating troubles? Whatever you're going through, it can't be as bad as whatever's going on with Jack, Diane, and Patty right now.

Whether you root for the Abbotts or the Newmans, everyone on "The Young and the Restless" has participated in some shady shenanigans. Although we love to watch the craziness unfold, living in Genoa City must be exhausting. There are no clear heroes and villains in this soap, only people we'd hate to know in real life.

Hanging around anyone who lies, backstabs, and fakes their death even one time isn't exactly our idea of fun. No matter how good-looking or wealthy they might be! Anyone in the show could earn a spot on this list, but these are "The Young and the Restless" characters we're especially glad we don't know personally.