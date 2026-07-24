The Untold Truth Of Lisa Kelly From Ice Road Truckers

You might have thought that Lisa Kelly became a trucker, a world inhabited almost exclusively by men, because it was in her blood. But not a single member of her family is, or was ever, in the profession.

Kelly, who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving at the age of 6 to the small Alaskan town of Sterling, was raised by two parents in the medical industry: one a dental hygienist and the other a nurse. And it was the tales they told of their day-to-day lives that deterred her from ever following in their footsteps. One of Kelly's first gigs was indeed behind the wheel, but a vehicle used to transport delicious cheesy doughy goodness rather than multi-ton cargo.

"Delivering pizza, I could drive around town – nobody said you had to take the road – and I feel like I'm a part of society ... That's when I'm like, 'I want to drive a truck,'" Kelly told Overdrive about her career epiphany. So what do her nearest and dearest make of the unorthodox job she has now? Well, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she revealed, "My husband is very supportive. The rest of them I don't bother to ask."