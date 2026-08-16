What The Hottest Western Actors From The '70s Look Like Today

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While the golden age of westerns was said to have ended at the turn of the '60s, iconic films such as "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean," "The Shootist," and "Jeremiah Johnson" all helped the genre to survive through the '70s. Of course, many of the leading men who spent the decade in sharp-shooting, saloon-drinking mode are sadly no longer with us — see Paul Newman, Charles Bronson, and Kris Kristofferson to name just a few.

However, there are still at least a dozen high-profile stars who are still very much alive and kicking. In fact, many are still working today. So what have the actors who played legendary characters such as Butch Cassidy, Josey Wales, and John McCabe been up to since? How many went on to win Academy Awards? Who enjoyed success on the hit parade? And which has recently lent their voice to the inescapable world of the Minions?