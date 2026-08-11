Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato Reignite Fallout Rumors At Camp Rock 3 Premiere

Demi Lovato had a "Camp Rock" reunion with the Jonas Brothers, and many fans were focused on her icy behavior towards Nick Jonas. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was at the premiere of "Camp Rock 3," which features Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick reprising their roles as the fictional band Connect 3. Lovato has a cameo in the sequel and served as executive producer on the project. "So nostalgic, and so healing to step into the role as Mitchie again," she said on the red carpet of the premiere. All eyes were on her interaction with Nick at the glitzy event, as Lovato famously unfollowed him and Selena Gomez on social media in 2018. At the time, a source told ET that Lovato wanted to "focus on herself" and that she wanted to "avoid any difficult relationships." Since then, the once solid friendship between Lovato and Nick has seemingly been on shaky ground.

THE HUG WITH NICK HELPPPP she hates him pic.twitter.com/sWNbQLHx6j — c ♡ (@skinofmyteeths) August 11, 2026

Watching Lovato interact with Nick at the "Camp Rock 3" premiere had fans believing there was still unresolved tension between the pair. One video posted on X showed Lovato hugging Nick and her former beau Joe. While the "Cool for the Summer" artist seemed warm towards Joe, she seemingly kept Nick at a distance and opted to just pat his arm instead of embracing. "THE HUG WITH NICK HELPPPP she hates him," one user wrote alongside a video of the tense interaction. "[S]he can't hide how much she can't stand him i'm crying," another fan added. The pair also looked uncomfortable posing next to one another for photos on the red carpet. "[I] can physically feel the tension and awkwardness," one fan commented. That wasn't the only time Lovato appeared uneasy reuniting with Nick at an event.