Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato Reignite Fallout Rumors At Camp Rock 3 Premiere
Demi Lovato had a "Camp Rock" reunion with the Jonas Brothers, and many fans were focused on her icy behavior towards Nick Jonas. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was at the premiere of "Camp Rock 3," which features Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick reprising their roles as the fictional band Connect 3. Lovato has a cameo in the sequel and served as executive producer on the project. "So nostalgic, and so healing to step into the role as Mitchie again," she said on the red carpet of the premiere. All eyes were on her interaction with Nick at the glitzy event, as Lovato famously unfollowed him and Selena Gomez on social media in 2018. At the time, a source told ET that Lovato wanted to "focus on herself" and that she wanted to "avoid any difficult relationships." Since then, the once solid friendship between Lovato and Nick has seemingly been on shaky ground.
THE HUG WITH NICK HELPPPP she hates him pic.twitter.com/sWNbQLHx6j
— c ♡ (@skinofmyteeths) August 11, 2026
Watching Lovato interact with Nick at the "Camp Rock 3" premiere had fans believing there was still unresolved tension between the pair. One video posted on X showed Lovato hugging Nick and her former beau Joe. While the "Cool for the Summer" artist seemed warm towards Joe, she seemingly kept Nick at a distance and opted to just pat his arm instead of embracing. "THE HUG WITH NICK HELPPPP she hates him," one user wrote alongside a video of the tense interaction. "[S]he can't hide how much she can't stand him i'm crying," another fan added. The pair also looked uncomfortable posing next to one another for photos on the red carpet. "[I] can physically feel the tension and awkwardness," one fan commented. That wasn't the only time Lovato appeared uneasy reuniting with Nick at an event.
Demi Lovato's love song was rumored to be about Nick Jonas
A year earlier, Demi Lovato teamed up with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas for a "Camp Rock" reunion in August 2025. Fans of 2000s-era Disney were excited to see the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer join up with the Jonas Brothers, but they also wondered how the former BFFs would interact. "[T]his is so cute but i'm shocked demi agreed to be in the same vicinity as nick," one X user wrote. Besides the onstage reunion, Lovato took another step in repairing her relationship with Nick by refollowing him on Instagram shortly after their joint performance. Those were encouraging steps, but it was unclear where their relationship stood.
The dynamics of their once-close friendship were scrutinized prior to Lovato unfollowing Nick in 2018. A track she released titled "Ruin the Friendship" created a ton of buzz. The song included the lyrics, "I'm thinking we should cross the line / Let's ruin the friendship," which led to intense speculation that she was singing about the Jonas brother. In September 2017, Lovato spoke about the tune. "I was frustrated with a certain situation. And I was like, 'You know what, I'm just going to write about it.' And so I did, and sent [the songs] to that person, and that was ... interesting," she told Noisey, without fully confirming who the song was about (via E! News.
Shortly after that telling interview, Lovato responded to rumors that the song was about Nick when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in October 2017. Lovato was asked point blank if the lyrics were about Nick. "Something that I will always keep to myself is who I write my songs about," she coyly responded.