Jon Bernthal's Wife Worked A Humble, Regular Job Before His Big Break
When he's not acting in high-profile projects, Jon Bernthal has a quiet home life. The real-life partner of "The Walking Dead" alum is Erin Angle, who prefers to mostly stay out of the limelight. The couple tied the knot in 2010, but met each other 10 years earlier. At the time, "The Odyssey" actor was studying acting at the Moscow Art Theater in Russia, but was back stateside visiting friends when he met his future wife at a bar. "I came over and was just rudely messing around, and I know this is the corniest thing in the world, but when I actually saw Erin, it was literally like angels were singing," he recalled to Men's Health in December 2018. Like other celeb spouses who quietly work regular jobs, Angle had a normal career before her relationship changed everything.
Angle was working at Georgetown University Medical Center as a trauma nurse when the pair started dating. She then worked at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston when she and Bernthal moved so he could study acting at Harvard. Uprooting herself again for Bernthal and his career, she transferred to the University of Southern California Medical Center when they moved to Los Angeles for his acting career.
Bernthal's wife keeps a low profile, one that is not public on social media. According to her LinkedIn page, her last medical gig was at UCLA Medical Center, but as a nurse anesthetist rather than a trauma nurse. Angle's career helped keep the pair afloat while Bernthal was still making a name for himself in Hollywood. There were lean times before Bernthal caught his big break working on "The Walking Dead" in 2010. For instance, he was fired from the movie "I Love You, Man" in 2008 and replaced by Andy Samberg, but Angle stepped up. "My wife is a trauma nurse. She really earned her pay during that time," he told Esquire in January 2018. That wasn't the only time her experience as a nurse helped the family.
Jon Bernthal's wife used her nursing skills at a pivotal moment
Years after Jon Bernthal established himself in Hollywood, taking the financial pressure off his wife Erin Angle, tragedy struck the family when their daughter fell ill in November 2017. The two-year-old suffered from encephalitis (or swelling of the brain), which caused her to fall into a coma. "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor had difficulty remaining composed as his daughter was hospitalized, but fortunately, Angle's background as a trauma nurse allowed her to be the calming force the family needed. "People talk about bravery like fake macho bravery, but my wife didn't flinch," Bernthal told Esquire in January 2018. Fortunately, their daughter made a full recovery, but the ordeal made Bernthal appreciate Angle even more. "What I saw in my wife was courage and beauty unlike I'd ever seen," he added
Bernthal may be the breadwinner and receive notoriety for his work in film and television, but he believes in working alongside his wife for their private lives to flourish. "I think that a marriage is a genuine partnership," he said in a YouTube interview for Esquire in June 2026. "You've just got to be there, and you've got to be the thing that the other person really needs, and you can't put yourself first," he added. Considering how prolific Bernthal is, he certainly works hard to be there for his family as well. "The Walking Dead" star is worth quite a bit, so hopefully his wife won't have to pull any late-night nursing shifts ever again.