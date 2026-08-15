Jon Bernthal's Wife Worked A Humble, Regular Job Before His Big Break

When he's not acting in high-profile projects, Jon Bernthal has a quiet home life. The real-life partner of "The Walking Dead" alum is Erin Angle, who prefers to mostly stay out of the limelight. The couple tied the knot in 2010, but met each other 10 years earlier. At the time, "The Odyssey" actor was studying acting at the Moscow Art Theater in Russia, but was back stateside visiting friends when he met his future wife at a bar. "I came over and was just rudely messing around, and I know this is the corniest thing in the world, but when I actually saw Erin, it was literally like angels were singing," he recalled to Men's Health in December 2018. Like other celeb spouses who quietly work regular jobs, Angle had a normal career before her relationship changed everything.

Angle was working at Georgetown University Medical Center as a trauma nurse when the pair started dating. She then worked at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston when she and Bernthal moved so he could study acting at Harvard. Uprooting herself again for Bernthal and his career, she transferred to the University of Southern California Medical Center when they moved to Los Angeles for his acting career.

Bernthal's wife keeps a low profile, one that is not public on social media. According to her LinkedIn page, her last medical gig was at UCLA Medical Center, but as a nurse anesthetist rather than a trauma nurse. Angle's career helped keep the pair afloat while Bernthal was still making a name for himself in Hollywood. There were lean times before Bernthal caught his big break working on "The Walking Dead" in 2010. For instance, he was fired from the movie "I Love You, Man" in 2008 and replaced by Andy Samberg, but Angle stepped up. "My wife is a trauma nurse. She really earned her pay during that time," he told Esquire in January 2018. That wasn't the only time her experience as a nurse helped the family.