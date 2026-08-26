Tim Curry, Rocky Horror Picture Show Star, Dead At 80

Tim Curry portrayed villainous characters often throughout his career, even winning his Daytime Emmy for voicing Captain Hook in the '90s animated series "Peter Pan & the Pirates." In his 2025 memoir "Vagabond," he mused, "Wickedness, it seems, comes naturally to me." He could also be wickedly funny, and he even joked a bit about life's final curtain call in one of his last interviews. "I don't fear death," he said on "CBS Sunday Morning" in October 2025. "I try to avoid it," he added, chuckling, "as I think we all do." But, he pointed out, this isn't the same thing as being afraid of it. "I suspect that in the end I will welcome it. ... I think it may be very comforting to go bye-bye, and I want to earn it," he said.

Elaborating on his unique take that death is an achievement to be unlocked, Curry explained, "I want to earn the privilege of not being here." From the sound of it, he wasn't expecting to feel like he had accomplished his goal when his time came. "I think I may well embrace it," he said.

With Curry sharing his date of death with Dolly Parton, fans were still mourning the loss of the country music icon when they learned the tragic news about the "Rocky Horror" star. They were also reminded that his "Home Alone 2" co-star Catherine O'Hara is among the celebrities who died in 2026. But amid all the sadness and loss, some of Curry's costars worked to lighten the mood in their remembrances of the actor. Michael McKean, who appeared alongside Curry in the "Clue" movie, wrote on X, "My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing." He also reminded fans, "Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives."