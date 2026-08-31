The '70s Breakup Hit That Wasn't: The Real Meaning Of Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You
Dolly Parton, who was more than just a country star to so many people, passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. Parton left behind a legacy that many believe could outshine the sun, and living in that legacy is one of her most popular songs, "I Will Always Love You." The song exploded in 1992 following Whitney Houston's powerful and declarative cover for "The Bodyguard." The original song, however, penned by Parton in 1973, was gentle, uplifted mainly by acoustics and vocals — a darling accompaniment to the song's bittersweet lyrics.
While the song is often seen as an intense breakup ballad, it's actually about an entirely different type of breakup. Early in her career, Parton sang duets with country star Porter Wagoner on his television show. The formation of her friendship with Wagoner led to her signing onto his record label, but her hunger only grew from there. In 2023, she recalled her feelings at the time on "The Howard Stern Show," "I had come to Nashville to be my own star. I really felt like I needed to move on. ... I knew my destiny." Grappling with the emotions of moving on from Wagoner, Parton wrote a song. "I sang the song alone in his office — just me and my guitar," Parton detailed to Stern. Wagoner wasn't immune to the song's raw beauty and, through some tears, told Parton, "You can go if I can produce the song."
How Dolly's friendship with Porter and I Will Always Love You survived despite rocky roads
The beloved breakup song that actually wasn't a breakup song (at least in the romantic sense) was a country hit upon its release in 1974, so much so that Elvis Presley came calling. The iconic hip-swinging singer wanted to record a cover, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, had other plans. "Colonel Tom had called and said, 'You know that we don't record anything with Elvis unless we have the publishing (rights) or at least half the publishing,' and I said, 'Well, that's not possible,'" Dolly Parton revealed on "The Howard Stern Show." Although Parton was terribly excited that Presley wanted to record her song, she defended what he owned, and the Presley cover never came to be.
The true history behind "I Will Always Love You" is, at its core, a testament to Parton's compassion and undeniable empathy for people, especially those who were lucky enough to be her friend. Unfortunately, Parton and Porter Wagoner's friendship came to a halt with a feud that rocked country music soon after her success. Due to the popularity of the song, Wagoner ended up suing Parton in 1979, believing that he deserved some payment for making her a star. The two eventually reached a settlement and finally, forgiveness, before Wagoner's death in 2007. Parton performed the song to Wagoner on the 50th anniversary of his being a Grand Ole Opry member, just months before she sat by his bedside as he took his final breath. "I'm glad I was there that last day for him," she told Knox News. "I'm glad I could be there at the end. We kind of book-ended our whole relationship."