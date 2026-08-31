The '70s Breakup Hit That Wasn't: The Real Meaning Of Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You

Dolly Parton, who was more than just a country star to so many people, passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. Parton left behind a legacy that many believe could outshine the sun, and living in that legacy is one of her most popular songs, "I Will Always Love You." The song exploded in 1992 following Whitney Houston's powerful and declarative cover for "The Bodyguard." The original song, however, penned by Parton in 1973, was gentle, uplifted mainly by acoustics and vocals — a darling accompaniment to the song's bittersweet lyrics.

While the song is often seen as an intense breakup ballad, it's actually about an entirely different type of breakup. Early in her career, Parton sang duets with country star Porter Wagoner on his television show. The formation of her friendship with Wagoner led to her signing onto his record label, but her hunger only grew from there. In 2023, she recalled her feelings at the time on "The Howard Stern Show," "I had come to Nashville to be my own star. I really felt like I needed to move on. ... I knew my destiny." Grappling with the emotions of moving on from Wagoner, Parton wrote a song. "I sang the song alone in his office — just me and my guitar," Parton detailed to Stern. Wagoner wasn't immune to the song's raw beauty and, through some tears, told Parton, "You can go if I can produce the song."